



Ankara The American ambassador in Türkiye Tom Barrack said on Monday that Türkiye had played a “unique” role in talks organized in Istanbul aimed at ending the Russian-Ukraine war. “Türkiye has traditional cooperation with Russia and Ukraine which allows them to establish an important dialogue,” he said, speaking to the Turkish diffuser NTV. Barrack said Türkiye is widely recognized as a key ally of NATO, but beyond this role, he has demonstrated a significant regional influence, as shown by Syria and the Russian-Ukraine war ongoing. He also underlined the strong relationship between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump, expressing his intention to help this partnership further. Barrack also noted that Trump's patience concerning the Russian-Ukraine war is exhausted. -Us military presence in Syria Barrack said current American policies on Syria were considerably different from those pursued in the last century, adding that previous approaches have largely failed. It has assigned many of the region's current challenges to the efforts of the Western powers to manipulate the region for their own interests since the First World War. “I am not saying that it was good or bad. But take the declaration of Balfour, for example-it was an attempt to create a new free homeland for the Jewish population. Then came () Sykes-Picot (agreement), where a British and French official drew artificial borders in a region full of tribes and religious sects,” he said. Barrack stressed that the Ottoman Empire had a functional system but stressed that with the presence of tribes and religious groups, it was impossible to draw the artificial borders around them, but that is exactly what the Sykes-Picot agreement did. He said historical transactions and conflicts in the region came from the West attempts to shape the future of the East, largely driven by the objective of controlling the resources of fossil fuel. Regarding the future of the American military presence in Syria, Barrack said that the United States began to integrate the PKK / YPG terrorist organization, which operates under the name of “Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)” in the Syrian regime. He noted that the American military presence in Syria regularly decreases, the number of bases reduced from eight to five, then to three, and should ultimately be limited to one. Currently, he noted, the SDF operates under the protection of the US central command (Centcom) but has warned that without strong and mutual cooperation, this support could decrease. He added that the pressure rose on all sides to reach an agreement, warning that without strong cooperation, the American role in the region could gradually decrease. The Anadolu agency's website contains only part of the reports offered to subscribers of the AA News radio system (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/americas/us-ambassador-highlights-turkiye-s-unique-role-in-russia-ukraine-talks-regional-dialogue/3587339 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

