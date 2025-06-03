Michael Cohen thinks Trump will go after the money from muscas – because of jealousy





Michael Cohen, former advisor to President Donald Trump, believes that the president will return his friend Elon Musk due to jealousy on his wealth.

Cohen made these remarks to MSNBC, adding HES long suspected that the bromance of the pairs would end.

Addressing a network panel on Sunday, Cohen said: Trump will finally continue to Money then, because it disturbs him that he is the richest man in the world.

Trumps Net Worth is currently $ 5.1 billion, while Musk is worth $ 417 billion, according to Forbes.

Yes, he used it for his money. Now he will go there and understand how Elon, with his businesses, took advantage of the United States of America, said Cohen.

US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, talk to the press as they stand next to a Tesla vehicle on the southern White House portico in March (AFP / Getty)

Cohen told the panelists that Trump could try to use the Government Ministry of Effectiveness (DOGE), which was led by Musk, against Tesla CEO.

They will turn around, use Doge to go, on the right, the effectiveness of the government, fraud, waste and abuse. How is it that he obtained $ 7,000 in credit for each Tesla vehicle that was sold? This is where its billions were manufactured. Why should the United States pay for electric vehicles? Pay your own car if that's what you want. So they will go back, continued Cohen.

Tesla and SpaceX, another company founded by Musk, have long benefited from government contracts. In February, Musk tweeted that he loves Trump as much as a hetero man can love another man.

Earlier this year, the Washington Post reported that Musks companies received more than $ 38 billion in contracts, loans, subsidies and other forms of government aid.

In addition, a government vehicle tax credit has helped Musk to make a fortune, said Cohen.

He will do to Elon Musk, my prediction, which Mohammed Bin Salman has done to other members of the royal family, added Cohen, referring to the way in which the Saudi Crown Prince was accused of going after the wealth of his relatives.

Musk donated $ 288 million to help elect Trump in 2024 and was seen a handful of times on the campaign campaign. Its association with the administration has led some consumers to boycott Tesla, which has lost more than half of its value since December 17.

Tesla quickly recovered after Musk announced that Hed took a step back from her role as employee of the special government. Last week, Musk said he was disappointed by the presidents' tax and expenditure bill.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to several federal crimes and then spent three years in prison. He was found guilty of violations of campaign funding, tax evasion and lie at the congress, coming from silent money payments to silence Stormy Daniels, a woman who said that she had an affair with the president.

Cohen was released after about a year and completed his sentence in the home holder during the Pandemic Covid-19.

