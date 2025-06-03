Forensic The authenticity of the Jokowi diploma is the material analysis of the accusations to the metropolitan police







Jakarta – Bareskrim Polri declared the authenticity of the 7th presidential diploma Joko Widodo (Jokowi). The medical-legal results will be the equipment to analyze the case of the false graduates who are currently riding in the metropolitan police of Jakarta. “It is true (the results of the legistist Bareskrim Polri will be an analytical equipment). Because the events managed in the metro police are presumed in regulated defamation in the Criminal and ITE code,” journalists told the Jaya metro police police, Ade Ary Syam Indradi, journalists on Tuesday (3/6/2025). For more information, the cases which drive in the metropolitan police of Jakarta itself are linked to articles 310 and 311 of the penal code and laws on articles 27A, 32 and 35 on information and electronic transactions. Jokowi reported the accusation of false diplomas directly to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. Scroll to continue with content Ade Ary explained that the Polda metro needs precision and precision in studying the report. Thus, according to two, the investigators still bring together specific facts. “This process of deepening requires time, precision, precision. The investigation team therefore continues to bring together facts to obtain a complete and complete story that confirmed to all parties,” said Ade Ary. Metro police themselves in the investigation into Jokowi's report concerning the accusations of false diplomas examined several witnesses. Finally, the metro police investigator examined the PSI executives appointed Dian Sanda Utama. Investigation of the question of the joined diploma equipped We know that the criminal investigation police received documents related to the authenticity of the fake diploma from the 7th president of Indonesia. Investigators tested the Jokowi diploma with the comparison document and the results were identical. “The investigator received the original document of the forest diploma number 1120 in the name of Joko Widodo with the NIM 1681KT of the Faculty of Forestry UGM on November 5, 1985, which was tested in the laboratory with a comparison sample of 3 colleagues at the Conference of the Faculty of Forestry UGM, including paper materials,” said the director of General Crimes (Dirtipidum) Press, Thursday 5/22). From the test, the investigators examining other elements, such as the safety of paper to buffer. Confirmed that evidence and comparison are identical. “The results of this survey were carried out in the event of a case to provide legal certainty with the results without criminal offenses,” said Djuhandhani. He transmitted an investigation into the accusation of this false diploma on the basis of the public complaints of the Ulama team and defenders of activists (TPUA) signed by EGI Sudjana as a representative of TPUA. Based on the community complaint, the police then asked for an investigation. He said, because there was no criminal element, the investigation was arrested. “What is an investigation for? To find out if there is a criminal act or not according to what is complained. If it is according to criminal acts and so on, of course, stages are to make police reports, then the investigation process. However, from this complaint, it may be concluded that there is no criminal act so that the case has been arrested by the investigation,” he said. Also look at “Bareskrim make sure that the Jokowi diploma is identical, it's the said palace” here: (WNV / WNV) Hoegeng Awards 2025 Read the inspiring history of the exemplary police candidate here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7947048/forensik-keaslian-ijazah-jokowi-jadi-bahan-analisa-tudingan-di-polda-metro The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos