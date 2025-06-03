India us Relations – “They put it in the grandfather category”: Usha vance on the bond of his children with PM Modi





The second lady of the United States USHA Vance recalled the visit of her family to India, who made the headlines of international newspapers and told the meeting of her children with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While telling the experience, she said that her children – Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel – were shifted by jets after traveling through Europe when they met the PM Modi. She said the children had concluded an instant link with the Prime Minister. “They saw an Indian with a white beard and white hair, and they simply put it in the grandfather's category,” she said during the strategic partnership forum in Washington, DC Usha said that Modi solidified the status of “grandfather” offering his 5 year old son Vivek a birthday present on the day of their visit. They are very in him; They just like him and he really cemented his status by giving our five-year-old child a birthday gift that day. When we were able to visit his house, they sort of run. They hugged him. He was simply incredibly kind and generous with them. She also said that one of their sons told PM Modi that he could perhaps live in India. When we were at the Prime Minister's residence, our son was so taken by everything, then taken by the entire Mango cart that was available for him, he announced to the Prime Minister that he may have thought of living there, said Usha Vance. In addition, she said that her children talk about the Vance family's visit to India all the time and that it was special for them. An out -of -competition feature of the entire trip for children was a traditional puppet show featuring acts of certain parts of India, including Andhra Pradesh, where the family of Usha Vance comes from. There were pieces from Ramayana, there were comic pieces with animals, and it was a huge success. My children tried to recreate it at home with construction paper. In April of this year, US vice-president JD Vance came to India with his family during a four-day visit after finishing his visit to Italy. On the first day of his visit, he met Prime Minister Modi and discussed the means of strengthening cooperation in terms of energy, defense and strategic technologies and praised the progress of negotiations for a mutually beneficial Indian Bilateral-American trade agreement. Although the discussion between Modi and Vance was crucial, the equation of the children of Vance with the Prime Minister was the highest point of this meeting. The Vance family also visited Jaipur and act as part of their visit to India. His visit, however, was interrupted on April 23 due to the terrorist attack at the Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire which cost the lives of 26 people, mainly tourists.

