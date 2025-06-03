Operation of Sindoor delegations to PM brief on awareness of return to India, probably meeting on June 9 or 10





Prime Minister Narendra Modi should meet with members of the multi -party delegations that have been sent to 33 countries as part of India diplomatic awareness following the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the launch of the Sindoor operation. The meeting is expected to take place in New Delhi on June 9 or 10. The delegations, including members of the Parliament of the whole political spectrum, senior political leaders and experienced diplomats, were responsible for engaging the international community to present the position of India and to collect the global support of its fight against terrorism. According to sources, the next meeting will see the delegations inform the Prime Minister of the main developments in their visits – including high -level meetings, strategic conversations and the responses received from various countries concerning Pahalgam attack and the efforts to combat India terrorism. In an unprecedented demonstration of a bipartite unit, the government sent seven delegations abroad. Everyone was led by an eminent parliamentarian: Shashi Tharoor (Indian National Congress) Ravi Shankar Prasad (Bharatiya Janata Party) Sanjay Kumar Jha (Janata Dal United) Baijayant Panda (BJP) Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) Supriya Sule (Nationalist Congress Party) Shrikant Eknnath Shinde (Shiv Sena) Sources have declared that the Prime Minister would not only be informed of the results of these visits, but also of the tone and the substance of global responses to the message of India on terrorism, national security and regional stability. A delegation of deputies led by Baijayer Panda will meet the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. to inform him of their visit. The delegation, led by Panda, had visited Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Algeria. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi will chair a meeting of Council of Ministers on June 4 at 4:30 p.m.The first after the launch of the Sindoor operation in retaliation for the terrorist attack of Pahalgam. Posted by: Poorva Joshi Posted on: June 2, 2025 Settle

