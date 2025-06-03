Turkey degenerates the repression of the imprisonment of Istanbul, the mayor Ekrem Mamolu

Turkish authorities intensify their repression against the imprisoned mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Mamolu. This decision comes as Mamolu, despite his incarceration, remains President Recep Tayyip Erdoans political rival, with demonstrations pursuing his arrest.

On Wednesday, a suburb of Istanbul witnessed the last demonstration in support of the city owned mayor. Despite the demonstration taking place in a traditional electoral bastion of President Erdoan, tens of thousands of people attended.

Mammol mask

In a recent attempt to repress the disorders, the office of the governors of Istanbuls published a decree ordering the abolition of all images, videos and audio recordings of Mamolu of state and public transport buildings across the city. In a few hours, social media was flooded with sequences of people with Mamolu masks when driving public transport.

The young people of Turkey stand up on the imprisonment of the mayor and the worsening of the economy

Until 75% are against Mamolu's arrest, because the aversion to Erdoan's attempt to put the touch of his opponent with a unfair game was largely distributed by all the parties, said that the political analyst Attilla Yeilada de Global source partnersCiting recent opinion polls.

Yeilada maintains that the results of the polls underline the success of the opposition to victory over public opinion.

There is a strong reaction. This is not a temporary thing. It is a complaint that will take place and could have an impact on the next elections whenever they stand, he added.

Recent opinion polls also show that Mamolu has a two -digit lead on Erdoan in a presidential race potential, with a majority of respondents thinking that the accusations of corruption against the mayor are politically motivated, says the government denies.

Erdogan's imprisoned rivals

The political analyst Sezin Ney of the independent Turkish information portal Policikyol suggests that Erdoan can expect Mamolu to follow the same fate as the other imprisoned rivals, whose influence has faded once imprisoned. The government is counting on the possibility that Mamolu is imprisoned, is out of sight, out of mind, and the presidency will have its ways, said Ney.

Additional arrests while Turkey retracts from demonstrations against the mayor of Istanbul imprisoned

Turkish authorities have constantly sought to reduce the presence of mamolus on social networks. His accounts on X (formerly Twitter) and Bluesky were frozen after court decisions.

The fate of opposition journalists

Similar actions have been taken against opposition journalists and their supporters. The operation is increasingly deep in recent months; It is just a very concerted policy to create a power outage in this dynamic company, said Erol Nderolu, representative of Istanbul of Paris Journalists Without Borders.

The legal repression of the municipality of Istanbul continues, with other waves of arrests even extending to the personal bodyguard of Mamolus. His party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), is also the subject of an investigation for alleged irregularities during its party congress.

Analyst Ney provides only new repressions is likely, given the potential implications for the political future of Erdoans. I am sure that this is calculated and recalculated every day, that he is beneficial to throw him more cases (Mamolu), by weakening his party, the Party of the Republican People, weakening him personally or anything practical. But the sky is the limit, said Ney.

Nevertheless, each new repression only seems to feed the momentum behind the opposition demonstrations, which continue to attract large crowds across the country, including in the political bastions of Erdoans.

Protest movement

The chief of the main opposition CHP, Zgr Zel, won praise for his energetic performance and conquered many former skeptics. However, analyst Yeilada wonders if Zel can support the protest movement.

I think that during the summer months, it is very difficult to keep the momentum; The colleges are closed and people cross the country, so if that (protest) is the only way to stack the pressure on Erdoan, it will not work, warned Yeilada.

Istanbul's Maymatic elections mean more than simple management of the city

Yeilada thinks that the opposition chief must raise his strategy. Zel must find new tips. It will take two things: a) Hear what the base says, in particular the young generation, and b) be able to reshuffle the rank of the parties so that the real activists are promoted that they can energize the base, he added.

In 2013, Erdoan resisted a wave of mass manifestations that were largely dissipated with the closure of universities and the arrival of summer holidays. This year, he can again count on summer to appease dissent. For the opposition, the challenge is to ensure that the summer of Erdoans is anything but peaceful.