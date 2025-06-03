Politics
Straight absence of Xi Jinping in the middle of a wave of rumors in China
The consultation of Chinese and North American sources was for a comment made by Donald Trump Friday May 30 on its social network Truth:: Two weeks ago, China is a serious economic danger. The hard prices imposed have trade in China with the American market, which is however the number one in the world. Indeed, we abruptly abandon relations with China and we are devastating for them. Many fbricas closed and there were, to say it gently, civil disorders.
This last sentence was the one that aroused the curiosity of knowing if something was happening in hermetic and hypercensur China This does not appear in the media. It is true that There have been fbric closures And that – positively – there was a protest which was immediately extinguished and invisible in social media and networks, replied the consulted.
But another thing caught the attention Beijing. The main rumor is that the anterified Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are trying to force Xi Jinping's resignationwas what informed Infobae A Chinese analyst.
The declaration surprised that there would be Existence of this type of transcendent -In super controlled structures like those of the Chinese regime be frequent And serve to feed all kinds of speculation.
Another source coincided and explained the foundations of rumor a little more: The last photo of Xi Jinping which appeared in the official Chinese media was May 20, which means that Xi Jinping has been missing for two weeks.
Consequently, there are many rumors according to which Xi Jinping was forced to resign and provide power to his successor at the next Politbur meeting or during the plenary session of the central committeeseal.
In rigor, the last photograph on which it appears Xi Jinping He was taken on May 19 in the city of Luoyangin the province of HenanAt the Center du Pas and published by the press agency Xinhua. That day visited the company Luoyang rolling grouphe White horse temple and the Length caves.
No other official rgan Show the head of the diet in any medium. His image – altruistic in the state media since he took power in March 2013 – disappears from the scene. Only an article in the magazine is published Qishi titled Accelerate the construction of an educational power.
This temporal absence of XI Maybe interrupted in the next one do you have to maintain a conversation with Asset To try to reach a certain type of understanding of the prices. Just give the American president to accuse – from the same thing job In Truth– to the Chinese head of state to violate the trade agreement.
XI I can also appear before in photographs with military patterns or surrounded by children. But rumors will remain. The absence was too wide for someone used to appearing daily to their people.
The context cannot be worse for China. In the last hours, we knew that The manufacturing industry suffered a solid backhand in May. Depending on the purchase of NDEX (PMI) prepared by Caixin and at S&P GlobalThe sector contracted for the first time in eight months: Cay at 48.3 points from April 50.4. It is the lowest level since September 2022.
The next meeting of Policy -Prevista for June last or the plenary session of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party -Sans date, they can be fundamental to determine whether the results given by Xi Jinping In economic and military issues, the rest of the party was waiting for.
For the moment, these are just rumors. It grows, that is to say. XI It is a leader who knew how to surround himself with the faithful and who succeeded in building a political and military structure which responds, both in the party and in the government and the armed forces. But the succession of events and the speed at which they come to life and develop can surprise anyone. Even to its partners.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
