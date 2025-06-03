“ Not yet friends, my emotions cannot poison our daughter ''





Avantika Malik, former wife of actor Imran Khan, spoke of the emotional consequences of their separation and the complex journey of coparentality. In a frank conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, Avantika shared that even if she and Imran maintain a cordial relationship for the good of their daughter, Imara, the reconstruction path of any deeper connection is still uncertain.

Avantika Malik calls for the separation of Imran Khan heartbreaking

The couple, who were lovers of adolescents before making the knot, separated in 2019. By reflecting on their trip, Avantika admitted that the rupture was heartbreaking, especially since it had long hoped for the same fate with which their own parents were confronted. “I would have found very difficult to move away and to say that that's all. It is especially because of the kind of human being that I am. I am extremely emotional, ”she shared. “Another reason is that because my parents' marriage did not work, I thought I always had this pressure to make mine work. I was too categorical about the fact that my reality as a child cannot be my reality as an adult. This fear was too deep to move away.”

Although she recognized that she and Imran made efforts to save marriage, Avantika hinted that the decision to end things was hers. Years later, she said that experience has completely changed her perspective on relationships, adding that she did not know if she will consider marriage again.

Avantika on his equation with Imran Khan

Asked about the current state of her equation with Imran, she said: “I hope. But we don't (let's not talk), not really. It's cordial, but friends are a very strong term. We are not there yet. Maybe one day. “

Despite the emotional tension, Avantika said that she has always had priority to the well-being of their daughter above all. Deduing the role of Imran as a father, she said: “I know what it was to spend life without a close intimate relationship with my father, I knew the price I paid for this, and there is no way I want this for my child. I want her to have an incredibly beautiful relationship with her father. ”

She also explained why she was careful not to let her own feelings surround the Imara's relationship with Imran. “I cannot have a negative impact on this, because then I make him damage. We have taken ourselves in our own resentments, maybe because we want to hurt the other person … If you want to poison your child, it is because you are injured and bitter. I was very clear that my emotions cannot slip into it.”

