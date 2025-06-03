The results of the criminal investigation survey survey concerning the authenticity of the diploma so that the equipment of the analysis of the Jokowi report





Head of the Public Relations Commissioner of the Jaya Ade Ary Syam Indradi (left) metro police during the information. (National / Bachtiaudin Alam)

BERITANALENSAL.COM – Metro Jaya regional police also made the results of an investigation into the authenticity of the 7th presidential education diploma Joko Widodo (Jokowi) managed by the Dittipidum Bareskrim Polri as a material analysis. We know that the Jaya regional metro regional police are currently investigating the reports that have been published by Jokowi as part of the charges of false diplomas which also harm his good reputation. “It is true (the results of the survey were analyzed) because the events managed in the metro police were presumed in regulated defamation in the Criminal and ITE code,” said journalists, Metro Jaya Police Police Chief, Are Ary Syam Indradi told journalists on Tuesday (3/6/2025). According to him, the results of the investigation into the criminal investigation police who had declared that the Jokowi diploma was identical or original to be paired with accusations of several parties who declared that the diploma was false. “This is what is explored, whether the declaration made by several parties according to the facts or not, the accusation is in accordance with the facts or not. Of course, things related to this event are part of the exploration,” he explained. Consequently, Ade Ary has called on all parties to respect the investigation process which has so far continued with the Kamneg Sub-Addition metro. “This process of deepening requires time, precision, precision. Thus, the investigation team continues to bring together facts to obtain a complete and complete story that has confirmed to all parties,” he said. Previously, Dittipidum Bareskrim Polri had fully submitted an investigation into the accusation of a false diploma published by the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to be managed by Jakarta police. Dirtipidum Bareskrim Polri Brigadier, General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, said that his party only coordinated with the results of the Medico-Legal laboratory which had confirmed the original Jokowi studies diploma. “With regard to the legal process, there is a report in PMJ, of course, as a development of technical functions, we certainly coordinate where we are still entrusted,” said Djuhandani at a press conference on Thursday (22/22/2025). Djuhandani stressed that his party would not intervene linked to the investigation which is currently taking place in the Kamneg sub-department of the Jaya metro police. “We do not intervene either or what type of in PMJ is still being investigated,” he said. “The results are like what the PMJ investigators will of course achieve this process or will transmit to the public. The principle is that we see each other,” he added. For your information, in the controversy of this false diploma, the 7th President Jokowi reported that the accusation of questioning his diploma was considered false. The report has also been investigated by the Kamneg Dreskrimum Polda Metro Jaya sub-admission. By reporting criminal events, the case is currently the subject of a survey in accordance with articles 310 and 311 of the penal code and article 27a, article 32 and article 35 of the ITE law.

