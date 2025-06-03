Destroy our natural wealth makes us poorer in every sense of the word | Environment

Boris Johnson was the Prime Minister and Kemi Badenoch was a Treasury Minister when they supported a revolutionary study of the economy and his victim most tortured by consistency: nature.

It was in February 2021 and the eminent professor of Cambridge, Sir Partha Dasgupta, had just presented a 360 -page report to the Treasury on the economy of biodiversity, which brought a rigor to a subject often governed by emotion.

Johnson and Badenoch seemed to support the analysis, which argued that without analysis of the financial costs / benefits which included biodiversity in its sums, an increasing economy would destroy natural habitats. The cracking of the hard number of dasguptas has shown that when nature is in decline, there is a financial and environmental deficit.

Quick advance until 2025, and the work promised to build 1.5 million new houses at the end of Parliament and is already late. An expansion population and dependence on manufacturers of private houses, who puncture houses on the market to maintain high prices, left the United Kingdom a significant shortage.

Last year, there was an estimated deficit of 2.5 million houses, although there were already 1.4 million plots with a building permit. And although some local authorities have insisted that the developers include parks and tree plantations in their diets, as well as a high percentage of affordable houses, they complain that the calls of the developers to the Secretary of State for the relief of these responsibilities often succeed.

But while the government of labor goes forward with a planning bill and infrastructure designed to promote growth, there are understandable fears that the historical relationship has been sidelined. The loss of nature in the United Kingdom has been significant in many decades, but the message of work in the bill is that the developer knows best, and other considerations can take a rear seat.

This is why the National Trust warned that the bill is a license to kill nature and that the environmental protection office indicated to the government that it was a regression in environmental law. Housing projects that protect natural habitats, include public transport and divert wastewater to go to local rivers are deemed too expensive. The current planning rules already allow developers, in almost all cases, to assess engineering of these elements outside the design.

Traditional economic thinking is partly to blame. It excludes the natural resources of the world, except when they are unearthed or cut and become raw materials for various manufacturing industries.

DASGUPTA sought to change this, offering economists a way to put value to nature and to calculate whether the type of growth in the economy has improved or destroys a broader definition of national wealth.

Since 2021, it has lined with the Office For National Statistics to produce an alternative to gross domestic product (GDP). Currently, when governments consider the economic progress they have made the previous year, they use GDP, which adds income from the purchase and sale of goods in the public and private sectors to give a measure of national production. This figure is the reassessment of Rachel guiding light.

But the problem with this from an environmental point of view is that GDP includes a lot of bad things, as well as what we could describe as progress. It calculates the extraction of oil in the North Sea without considering the implications for emissions and global heating, and the peat extraction classes and the paving of the previously wooded land as adding to GDP without any negative cost.

The DASGUPTAS report revealed that between 1990 and 2014, UKS produced capital (including manufactured products and built infrastructure) increased by a fifth, but during the same period, its stock of natural capital decreased by 30%.

The analysis of the charitable organization Green Finance Institute suggests that the depletion of nature at the current rate will have the effect of reducing the GDP of the United Kingdom by 6% by the 2030s and, arguedIf we want to continue and implement the Dasgupta exam, the replacement of the GDP must be at the top of the agenda.

The parliaments of the environmental audit committee added his voice to complaints last month, saying that it was a mission to protect 30% of the land by 2030 that we are unless a mixture of sticks and carrots persuaded owners of the private sector to improve the net gain in biodiversity.

There are many deputies and ministers who recognize the need to protect nature and biodiversity as the United Kingdom develops both in the population and on the economic level. The question is suspended from the chancellor to find out if it is on board.

Reeves recently attracted the controversy to a battish-shedding tunnel on the London HS2 train link to Birmingham to say that the protection of bats should not contain important infrastructure projects. Keir Starmer promised to take the Nimbys by reducing legal challenges to the construction of infrastructure with a new approach preventing newts and bats from blocking construction.

This could cause more problems for the natural environment, no less.