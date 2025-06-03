



Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has launched serious allegations against the army chief, General Asim Munir, accusing him of orchestrating a personal vendetta against the wife of Khans, Bushra Bibi. In an article on X, Khan said that Munnir turned against Bushra Bibi after being withdrawn from the position of head of intelligence services between services (ISI).

Learn more

“As Prime Minister, when I removed General Asim provided from the DG ISI post, he sought to approach my wife Bushra Bibi through intermediaries to discuss the question. Bushra Bibi categorically refused, saying that she had no involvement with such cases and would not meet him. Prison, Khan said on Monday.

Khan, who has been imprisoned for almost two years in several cases, has accused of having continued his revenge against his wife. The way my wife was targeted for personal revenge is unprecedented. Even during the darkest periods of the dictatorship, such a thing has never happened, he wrote. She was accused of having helped and encouraged, an allegation for which no evidence has ever been presented, and she was arrested in one false case after another. She is private, a housewife without political involvement. I have not even been allowed to meet her in the past four weeks.

Khan allegedly alleged that a meeting scheduled with Bushra Bibi on June 1 had been refused despite the judicial orders, calling this a violation of prison regulations.

Referring to May 9, 2023, the military facilities were attacked with the burden of the London plan aimed at dismantling the greatest political force of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), the greatest political force in the country. As part of this premeditated plan, me and several of my party leaders and workers were illegally imprisoned. Our democratic mandate has been trivially stolen, and corrupt Sharifs and Zardaris individuals have been imposed on the nation, he wrote.

He accused the Pakistani government of the Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of unleashing implacable fascist oppression, manufacturing accusations against PTI supporters and the deployment of brute force. Our supporters were killed and baseless cases were made against us, said Khan.

Khan also allegedly alleged that the courts and anti -terrorist judges were accomplices to suppress his party. Despite repeated requests, they refuse to invoke or examine the video surveillance images stolen from May 9, 2023. No judge has the courage to demand these bands and deliver a verdict based on evidence. We are innocent. Our people are condemned without proof and without right to a fair trial.

Calling on a judicial commission to probe the incidents of May 9 and November 26, 2024 implying the death of pro-democracy demonstrators, Khan criticized the judiciary of chief Qazi Faez Isa. The judiciary in Pakistan has never been as shameful as today. In the past, there was the judge of being, whose unjust decisions have earned him a worldwide notoriety. Today, judge Qazi Faez Isa follows the same steps. The entire judicial system seems accomplice, motivated not by justice but by the desire to protect their own jobs and privileges.

(With PTI entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/amp/india/story/asim-munir-turned-against-my-wife-after-imran-khans-serious-charge-against-pakistan-army-chief-478882-2025-06-03 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos