



Former Jokowi Skin Skin president, Buni Yani: the punishment is running Jakartasatu.com– The commemoration of Pancasila's birthday ceremony was commemorated at Pancasila Building. The anniversary was followed by President Prabowo Subaianto, vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemenlu), and the chairman of the board of directors of the BPIP Megawati has always been officials of the BPIP. Former Indonesian President Joko Widodo was invited to participate in the warning, but could not attend because of skin pain. The 7th Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was absent during the commemoration of Pancasila's birthday at Pancasila Building, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jakarta, Pasa on June 2, 2025. Help by Jokowi, Kompol Syarif Fitrriansyah, said Jokowi has actually obtained an invitation to attend the ceremony. “You were invited (Pancasila's birthday ceremony),” said Syarif. Syarif said Jokowi was absent because he was still focused on recovery of skin health. He revealed that Jokowi is currently experiencing skin allergies. “It is still a process of healing skin allergies,” said Syarif. Regarding the absence of former president Joko Widodo on the anniversary of Pancasila's birthday received public projectors because Jokowi was not present due to skin pain. The spotlights between Buni Yani. Previously, overcrowded in the world of viral Jokowi video on X social media which has experienced changes on the face, the neck was black flex and spots. “Jokowi confirmed that Jokowi was confronted with health problems. His assistant said Jokowi could not participate in the day of Pancasila's birth in Pancasila's building because he was in a skin disease,” said the political and media observer of Southeast Asia, Buni Yanikpada Media, Tuesday 3/6/2025. “Perhaps also that the Pancasila building does not want to be visited by people who, for 10 years, still violates Pancasila,” said Buni. In the era of the 7th presidential direction of Jokowi, many activities of various experienced circles of criminalization and intimidation have not been in accordance with the Jokowi LED government. He was himself imprisoned with accusations of hatred accused under the ITE law by downloading a video of the Ahok Declaration linked to the Koran of Al-Maidah. “Jokowi judged cruelly, imprisoning innocent militants,” said Buni Yani Political Prisoners in the management of Jokowi “Driving fights between the children of the nation, the anti-Islam, the maintenance of a buzzer and many other anti-Pancasile acts,” said Buni furiously. According to him, at the end of information on the victims of Jokowi's atrocities, Jokowi's disease was the punishment that walked towards him. The victims prayed for Jokowi not to die quickly so that for a long time to receive his torture in the world before obtaining a torture in the afterlife. As we know, President Prabowo Subaianto directed Pancasila's birthday ceremony at Pancasila Building, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemenlu). Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming and the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia and President of the BPIP Direing Board Megawati Soekarnoputri also attended the ceremony. (Youss)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jakartasatu.com/2025/06/03/mantan-presiden-jokowi-sakit-kulit-buni-yani-azab-sedang-berjalan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos