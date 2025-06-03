Rahul Gandhi takes Jibe to PM Modi on the ceasefire with Pakistan





Congress head, Rahul Gandhi, a hit on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday on a ceasefire agreement with Pakistan after Operation Sindoor, saying the Prime Minister had “returned” on the orders of US President Donald Trump. Rahul Gandhi was speaking during a Bhopal gathering of Madhya Pradesh. … pic.twitter.com/uklxmxzlvf – Congress (@incindia) June 3, 2025 “Trump gave a sign from there. He won his phone and said” Modiji What are you doing? Narendra … go. And Prime Minister Modi followed Trump's words, “said Rahul Gandhi during a rally in the MP capital. Visit of Rahul Gandhi at Madhya Pradesh Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bhopal on Tuesday to participate in a campaign that started in order to strengthen the party at the base level and infuse new enthusiasm among workers for the surveys of the 2028 assembly. Before the launch of the campaign, the head of the congress addressed a meeting of the Party political affairs committee and discussed key issues with the senior party leaders. Earlier, the president of the Congress of the deputy, Jitu Patwari, and former chief minister Kamal Nath gave a warm welcome to Gandhi, the opposition chief at Lok Sabha, when he arrived at the airport. Gandhi then chaired a meeting at the Office of the State Congress in Bhopal where the secretary general in manager Harish Choudhary, the AICC organization in charge KC Venugopal, Patwari, Nath, the former CM Digvijaya Singh, head of the opposition in the MP Umang Singhar assembly and other party leaders were present. The congress was in power in the state for a brief period between December 2018 and March 2020 under the direction of Kamal Nath. Apart from that, the great Old Party has been out of power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003. The next elections of the State Assembly will be due in 2028. In the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the congress could not earn a single seat in the state. The Bharatiya Janata (BJP) feast won the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, including Chhindwara, the Kamal Nath home lawn.

