Imran Khan claims that General Munnir turned against his wife after being sent as director general of the ISI

The Pakistans imprisoned the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the accused, the chief general of the army, Asim Munnir, to take revenge, saying that the general turned against his wife, Bushra Bibi, after Khan rejected him from his role as Director General of the Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI)

In a statement published on X on Monday, Khan said that General Munir had become vindictive after being dismissed from his post, and then targeted his wife with an unjust prison sentence and inhuman treatment.

As Prime Minister, when I removed General Asim provided from the DG ISI post, he sought to approach my wife Bushra Bibi through intermediaries to discuss the issue.

“Bushra Bibi categorically refused, saying that she had no involvement in such cases and would not meet him. He is general asim munirs vindictive nature who is behind Bushra Bibis incarceration of 14 months and a deplorable inhuman treatment in prison, he said.

Criticizing General Munnir more, said Khan, the way my wife was targeted for personal revenge is unprecedented. Even during the darkest periods of the dictatorship, such a thing has never happened.

Khan, who has been imprisoned in Rawalpi Adiala prison since mid-2011 as part of several cases, said that he had not been allowed to meet Bushra Bibi in the past four weeks, although it is planned to do so on June 1.

Imran Khan said that the attacks of May 9, 2023 against military installations were part of a pre-Planified conspiracy known as “London Plan”, which, according to him, aimed to dismantle his party, the greatest Pakistani political force.

Our democratic mandate has been stolen and corrupt families such as the Sharifs and Zardaris have been imposed on the nation, he said. The leaders and supporters of the PTI were illegally imprisoned, drawn and slapped with manufactured cases.

Khan accused the Muslim League regime of Pakistan supported by the military (PML-N) of orchestrating a general repression, in particular the dismissal on supporters of the PTI and the deposit of legal affairs without foundation against them.

He also alleged that the anti -terrorist courts and many judges were accomplices of this campaign, saying that they refused to examine crucial video surveillance images from May 9. Despite repeated requests, no judge had the courage to demand the bands or to make a verdict based on real evidence, said Khan, insisting on his innocence of his party and his party. He added that the PTI will appeal to all courts to guarantee the release and examination of the images.

Khan called for the formation of a judicial commission to conduct a transparent investigation into the massacres (demonstrators in unarmed pro-democracy) of November 9 and 26, 2024 in Islamabad.

The judiciary in Pakistan has never been as shameful as today. In the past, there was the judge of being, whose unjust decisions have earned him a worldwide notoriety. Today, judge Qazi Faez Isa follows the same steps. The entire judicial system seems accomplice, motivated not by justice but by the desire to protect their own jobs and privileges, he said.

Last week, a Pakistani court sentenced 11 supporters of the PTI, including a legislator, for their involvement in the demonstrations of May 9. They were found guilty of having attacked public and defense properties during national demonstrations launched by the arrest of Khans.

Khan has been incarcerated in Rawalpindi Adiala prison, the Garrison City, since mid-2013 in relation to several cases.

