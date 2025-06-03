Politics
Russia does not say a rapid breakthrough in the “complex” talks of Ukraine
Russia said on Tuesday that it was difficult to expect a rapid breakthrough in Ukrainian talks, one day after Moscow rejected kyiv’s call to an unconditional ceasefire during negotiations in Istanbul.
The parties agreed with a large-scale exchange of captured soldiers and exchanged their roadmaps to peace, or so-called “memorandums” during discussions, which lasted less than two hours.
More than three years after Russia’s offensive – which killed tens of thousands of both sides and forced millions of their homes in eastern Ukraine – the two parties seem as irreconcilable as ever.
“The regulation question is extremely complex and involves a large number of shades,” Kremlin journalists Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
“It would be wrong to expect immediate solutions and breakthroughs,” he added.
Moscow asked Ukraine to withdraw its troops from four oriental and South regions that Moscow claims to have annexed as a prerequisite for the break of its offensive, according to the document given to the Ukrainians published by the Russian State media.
Kyiv had pressed a complete and unconditional ceasefire. Russia has rather offered a partial truce of two to three days in certain regions of the front line, said its first negotiator after the talks.
Peskov also rejected the idea of a summit between presidents of Russia, Ukraine and the United States.
“In the near future, it is unlikely,” Peskov told journalists when he was asked about the chances of the meeting of leaders, adding that such a summit could only occur after the Russian and Ukrainian negotiators reach an “agreement”.
The White House said on Monday that US President Donald Trump was “open” to the idea, which is also supported by the Volodymyr Ukraine Zelensky and Turkey Tayyip Erdogan.
– Target civilians –
Zelensky accused Russia on Tuesday of having “deliberately” targeted civilians during a rocket attack against the city of Sumy, about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Russian border, which killed four people.
Russian troops have accelerated their advance, seeking to establish what Putin called a “buffer zone” in the northeast Sumy region of Ukraine.
Zelensky published an emergency video show showing destroyed cars and the body of a victim lying on the road.
The attack “says everything we need to know about the so-called” desire “of Russia to put an end to this war,” he added, calling for “decisive actions” of the United States and Europe to push Russia into a cease-fire.
“Every day, Russia gives new reasons for stricter sanctions and stronger support for our defense,” he said.
A seven -year -old girl was among the 20 injured, with doctors “fighting for her life,” said the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar.
Three people were also killed in a rocket attack in the northeast region of Kharkiv.
The Moscow army said it had captured the village of Andriivka in the Sumy region, located about five kilometers from the Russian border.
Zelensky said last week that Russia masked some 50,000 soldiers for an offensive in the region.
Meanwhile, the SBU security service of Ukraine said that it had struck a pillar of the Crimean bridge connecting the peninsula annexed to Russia with an explosive underwater device.
The extent of the damage was not clear after a temporary closure of the bridge after the attack.
A delegation of senior Ukrainian officials has also landed in Washington for interviews with American defense officials and economic issues, including the possibility of new sanctions, said Zelensky's office.
Trump, who said that he could end the conflict quickly when he returned to the White House in January, expressed anger against Putin and Zelensky several times while the fights drag through his endless fourth year.
But he prevented new economic sanctions in Moscow.
BUR / RMB
|
Sources
2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/russia-says-no-quick-breakthroughs-120205510.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Highlights of Heren Singles round of 32 competition on 2025 WTT Champions Macao-Xinhua
- Prostate cancer patients enjoy life in remission for 14 years
- XI calls to defend multilateralism
- The Chamber Committee comes out of Epstein 'Birthday Book' and other documents from its succession – NBC4 Washington
- Erdogan highlights the steel dome system as a key to the security of the Trkiyes border
- Field Hockey Rankings (8 September)
- The rebalancing of India China, Russia links in the middle of the American pricing friction DW 09/09/2025
- 3.3 The earthquake, the strikes near the Perblemum, shakes Wadi al -Dhaba
- The Chamber Committee releases the image of the apparent birthday note Trump and the entire Epstein album | Jeffrey Epstein
- Does Prabowos forgive for Hasto and Tom Political?
- The PWC UK Chief explains why the company is reducing the recruitment of graduates.
- Mens Tennis concludes playing at the Racquet Club 15K Utr Collegiate Invitational