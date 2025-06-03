Russia does not say a rapid breakthrough in the “complex” talks of Ukraine

Russia said on Tuesday that it was difficult to expect a rapid breakthrough in Ukrainian talks, one day after Moscow rejected kyiv’s call to an unconditional ceasefire during negotiations in Istanbul.

The parties agreed with a large-scale exchange of captured soldiers and exchanged their roadmaps to peace, or so-called “memorandums” during discussions, which lasted less than two hours.

More than three years after Russia’s offensive – which killed tens of thousands of both sides and forced millions of their homes in eastern Ukraine – the two parties seem as irreconcilable as ever.

“The regulation question is extremely complex and involves a large number of shades,” Kremlin journalists Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

“It would be wrong to expect immediate solutions and breakthroughs,” he added.

Moscow asked Ukraine to withdraw its troops from four oriental and South regions that Moscow claims to have annexed as a prerequisite for the break of its offensive, according to the document given to the Ukrainians published by the Russian State media.

Kyiv had pressed a complete and unconditional ceasefire. Russia has rather offered a partial truce of two to three days in certain regions of the front line, said its first negotiator after the talks.

Peskov also rejected the idea of ​​a summit between presidents of Russia, Ukraine and the United States.

“In the near future, it is unlikely,” Peskov told journalists when he was asked about the chances of the meeting of leaders, adding that such a summit could only occur after the Russian and Ukrainian negotiators reach an “agreement”.

The White House said on Monday that US President Donald Trump was “open” to the idea, which is also supported by the Volodymyr Ukraine Zelensky and Turkey Tayyip Erdogan.

– Target civilians –

Zelensky accused Russia on Tuesday of having “deliberately” targeted civilians during a rocket attack against the city of Sumy, about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Russian border, which killed four people.

Russian troops have accelerated their advance, seeking to establish what Putin called a “buffer zone” in the northeast Sumy region of Ukraine.

Zelensky published an emergency video show showing destroyed cars and the body of a victim lying on the road.

The attack “says everything we need to know about the so-called” desire “of Russia to put an end to this war,” he added, calling for “decisive actions” of the United States and Europe to push Russia into a cease-fire.

“Every day, Russia gives new reasons for stricter sanctions and stronger support for our defense,” he said.

A seven -year -old girl was among the 20 injured, with doctors “fighting for her life,” said the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar.

Three people were also killed in a rocket attack in the northeast region of Kharkiv.

The Moscow army said it had captured the village of Andriivka in the Sumy region, located about five kilometers from the Russian border.

Zelensky said last week that Russia masked some 50,000 soldiers for an offensive in the region.

Meanwhile, the SBU security service of Ukraine said that it had struck a pillar of the Crimean bridge connecting the peninsula annexed to Russia with an explosive underwater device.

The extent of the damage was not clear after a temporary closure of the bridge after the attack.

A delegation of senior Ukrainian officials has also landed in Washington for interviews with American defense officials and economic issues, including the possibility of new sanctions, said Zelensky's office.

Trump, who said that he could end the conflict quickly when he returned to the White House in January, expressed anger against Putin and Zelensky several times while the fights drag through his endless fourth year.

But he prevented new economic sanctions in Moscow.

