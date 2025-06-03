Economist: pay attention to the impact of deflation | Tempo.co





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Bright Institute economist, Awalil Rizky, has revealed a number of effects of deflation that occur in Indonesia. According to him, the deflation that has occurred in recent months was not only an economic phenomenon, but a sign of the weakening of the National Economic Foundation.

“Prolonged deflation gives a bad signal for household consumption.

He explained that the tendency of price reductions that has occurred several times in the past two years has become a serious indicator of the weakening of people's purchasing power. In addition, he considered that prolonged deflation creates uncertainty in the business sector.

According to Rizki, entrepreneurs will tend to reduce production capacity to reduce the risk of loss. Consequently, the shrinking profit margin and savings measures often lead to a reduction in the workforce.

“When the jobs have shrunk, the purchasing power of the people has been hit again. This can create an economic weakening circle that continues to repeat themselves,” he said.

Rizky said this condition had not suddenly occurred. The Indonesian economic recovery after Pandemi Covid-19, he said, has not yet occurred. He also alluded to the current economic conditions which could not be separated from a certain number of policies in the era of the administration of President Joko Widodo.

He considered that many economic policies in the Jokowi era were lighthouse projects that had not yet affected the creation of work and an increase in community income in the medium term.

After Pandemi, Rizky continued, political orientation was still not entirely focused on strengthening domestic consumption. He recorded the reduction in the number of people in the middle class as clear proof of the low growth in people's income.

Rizky added, the political orientation of President Prabowo would not have an impact on economic improvement. The reason, he said, the government tends to focus on making campaign promises and populist programs that have the potential to worsen conditions.

“The policy that has been deployed so far has not been able to provide significant encouragement to the economy, especially in terms of people's purchasing power,” he said.

Previously, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded a deflation of 0.37% in May 2025 compared to the previous month (month to month / MTM). “May 2025, there was a deflation of 0.37% on a monthly basis,” said the deputy for distribution and services statistics, Pudji Ismartini, at the BPS office, Central Jakarta, Monday, June 2, 2025.

Pudji explained that this deflation caused a fall in the consumer price index (ICC) at 108.07. Annually (year on year / annual shift), the inflation recorded at 1.66%, reduced compared to inflation April 2025, which reached 1.60%.

He said that food, drinks and tobacco groups have become the largest contributor to monthly deflation, which was 1.40%, with a contribution to 0.41% deflation. The main commodity that removes the price is the red pepper and the cayenne pepper, each contributing to 0.12% of deflation.

Pudji added that the deflation of May 2025 was mainly triggered by the drop in prices of raw materials in the group of turbulent prices. The group recorded a deflation of 2.48% and contributed the largest share by 0.41%. The main products that cause prices are red chili, cayenne pepper, shallots and garlic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/ekonomi/ekonom-hati-hati-dampak-deflasi-1633023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos