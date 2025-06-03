Trump pushes trade agreements while the world economy takes a hit





Global economic growth is weakening faster than expected, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said on Tuesday, while Trump's trade war is starting to wreak havoc on the American economy.

The OECD has reduced its prospects for global production for the United States and most of the G20 leading savings and has warned that agreements to facilitate commercial obstacles are essential to relaunch investment and avoid higher prices.

Global growth is expected to be 2.9% in 2025 and 2026, the OECD said in its last complete perspectives. The figure has exceeded 3% each year since 2020, when the exit plunged due to the pandemic.

The OECD said that American growth will slow down heavily, from 2.8% in 2024 to 1.6% in 2025 and 1.5% next year. The OECD said that the federal reserve will probably not reduce rates this year because inflation will remain too high.

The latest evaluation represents a demotion of its provisional walking forecasts, which preceded the price announcements of the Liberation Day of Trump on April 2. Even then, the OECD warned against a significant assessment resulting from the samples and associated uncertainty from politics.

The OECD has also reduced the 2025 forecasts for the G20 countries, including China, France, Japan, India, the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Lvaro Pereira, chief economist of OCDDs, said that countries must conclude agreements that would reduce trade barriers. Otherwise, the impact of growth will be quite important, he said. This has massive repercussions for everyone.

Compared to the latest complete prospects in December, the growth prospects for almost all countries have been demoted, said Pereira.

Weakened economic prospects will be felt in the world, without any exception, said the OECD.

