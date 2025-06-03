Indo-Pak conflict: PM Modi went after Donald Trumps’s call, said Rahul Gandhi





Bhopal:Opposition chief Rahul Gandhi allegedly alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi went after an appeal from US President Donald Trump during the Indian-Pakistani military conflict. Addressing a party agreement in Bhopal, he said that Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had not moved in the 1971 war despite the United States which sent his seventh fleet. “A call came from Trump and Narendra Ji immediately went – the story is a witness, it is the character of the BJP -RSS, they still bow,” said Rahul after launching the Sangthan Srijan Abhiyan of the Congress. Also read | Has India informed Pakistan of strikes before Op Sindoor? Jaishankar answers Indira Gandhi did not surrender Rahul said India had divided Pakistan in 1971 despite the American threat. “The Babbar Sher and the Lionesses of the Congress fight with superpowers, they have never bowed,” he added. He said that no telephone call came during the 1971 war. Even if the 7th fleet, arms and aircraft carrier arrived, Indira Gandhi did not go and said that she would do whatever she wanted. Apparently, referring to the BJP and the RSS, Rahul said they were used to writing “letters of discount” since independence. “This is the difference. This is their character. All are like that. They are used to writing letters of surrender since the time of independence. The congress never goes. Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and (Vallabhbhai) Patel was never delivered, they fought against overlays, he said. According to Rahul, the country is witnessing a conflict of ideology. “An ideology battle takes place. On the one hand, there is the Congress and the Constitution of India and on the other side is the BJP and the RS who do not believe it (Constitution) and want to destroy it, he said. Also read | Rahul gandhi 'poster boy from Pakistan' He allegedly alleged that they had taken up all the institutions in India and placed their people in these bodies. “They slowly strangle the country. The first battle is for the Constitution. On the one hand is Congress and its ideology and on the other side is the RSS against the Constitution,” he said. The head of the Congress said that the second fight is for social justice. “Jitu (president of the deputy congress, Jitu Patwari), said that he had spoken of the caste census. He said the congress would fight for social justice without succumbing to any pressure and would make sure that the caste census was adopted in Lok Sabha. “Previously, Modi Ji said there were only four castes, but at the time of the elections, they (the castes) become OBC,” he said sarcastically. Rahul said that the Telangana model will be implemented for having a caste census, not the Bihar model which was “designed by Babus”. He accused the government of the BJP of empowering Adani and Ambani at the price of young people in the country. Rahul was in Bhopal to launch the Sangthan Srijan Abhiyan 'to strengthen Congress at the base of the base aimed at infusing new enthusiasm among workers for Madhya Pradesh surveys in 2028. Earlier in the day, he approached a meeting of the Congress Political Affairs Committee and discussed the main problems with the senior party leaders. He chaired a meeting at the Office of the State Congress in Bhopal where the secretary general in charge of Harish Choudhary, the AICC organization in charge KC Venugopal, Patwari, Kamal Nath, the former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, chief of opposition to the assembly of the MP Umang Singhar and other party leaders were present. Later in the evening, Choudhary and other leaders informed the media about the events of a day. They said Rahu Gandhi had directed the adoption of the Telangana model for making a caste census. He also suggested means of electing stands, presidents of the Mandal and the District and concluding this exercise in a defined period of time.

