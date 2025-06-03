



Singapore A potential trade agreement between the two best economies in the world is based on American president Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping surmounting basic differences in their negotiation styles, said former acting White House chief, Mick Mulvaney. There is a fundamental disconnection here, Mr. Mulvaney told Bloomberg TV on June 3. Trump wants to speak at the highest level. This is not always like that that the Chinese want to do business. Mr. Mulvaneys' comments highlight a potential obstacle to a call between leaders who, according to the White House, is probably this week. Such direct contact could potentially facilitate tensions that have overcome access to shavings and rare earths after previous discussions have obtained a 90 -day stay for drastic prices. Mr. Mulvaney, who was also director of Mr. Trumps' budget during his first mandate, said that his former boss favored direct communications with the Director of Business or Policy. This approach, however, contrasts with the usual practice of the Chinese chief, who prefers that the advisers solve key problems beforehand. I do not see them being able to conclude an old -fashioned agreement, which goes through the rear channels, said Mulvaney, speaking on the sidelines of the Nomura Investment Forum Asia in Singapore. And I think it is very difficult to conclude an agreement by going in the Trump way, which is only from employment to man to a man. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists on June 2 that the presidents are likely to speak this week, without giving a date for the potential call. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas did not immediately respond to a request for comments on a possible call. Mr. Mulvaney replaced Mr. John Kelly as chief of staff during the first Trump administration, but was never officially appointed in the role, serving more than a year as an actor. The former member of the South Carolina Congress was also in charge of the 2017 management and budget office to 2020. He said he believed that the United States and China can find a way to coexist, provided Beijing takes measures to become what he called a nation of the world. They cannot steal the intellectual property of peoples. They cannot force you to make bad offers to make business in your country. They cannot hide information when they process pandemics, as they did with COVID-19, he said. The world's first -level nations do not do this. Chinese will become a first level nation. They must intensify their game. Bloomberg JoinChannel Télégramme de St And get the latest news provided to you.

