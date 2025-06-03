



The White House provides the Trump's parade for Bday, the 250th anniversary of the army

The White House provides for a massive military parade to celebrate the army's 250th anniversary and the 79th anniversary of President Donald Trump.

Call this what you want, the celebration of the anniversary of the army or the anniversary of Trump, the massive spectacle of June 14 in the streets of Washington DC will include thousands of troops, dozens of tanks, war planes, horses, mules, a dog, etc.

Those who wish to attend the parade of the 250th anniversary of the army can now register for tickets, although they are limited. A one -week celebration will be culminated on Saturday June 14 with a “army birthday parade” of two hours, which coincides with Trump's birthday. The army does not call the event a birthday parade for Trump, marking rather 250 years since the continental army was formed on June 14, 1775.

However, planning the two -year -old event by the army had changed this year to include the rare addition of an official military parade, according to USA Today. Trump, who will sit in an observation stand on Constitution avenue near the White House for the “birthday parade of the army”, was dazzled by the parade of France Bastille Day in 2017, expressing French president Emmanuel Macron when he wanted the “top”.

As the date of the military parade is approaching, here is what you need to know, including how to get tickets.

When is Donald Trumps the birthday?

President Donald Trump's birthday is June 14, 1946. He will be 79 years old this year.

Here is the date of Trump's military parade, the time

The army anniversary parade starts at 6.30 p.m. on Saturday June 14, although participants are allowed to enter at 2 p.m., the event will end around 9:30 p.m.

Trump Military Parade Route, Cards

The Massive Military Cavalcade will be hugged by Constitution avenue near the National Mall in Washington, DC between the 15th and 23rd streets. The guests are invited to meet along the parade road or at the view from the grounds of the Washington Monument. A graphic of the complete parade route, created by USA Today, can be viewed below:

Trump parade tickets: Here's how Trump's military parade tickets

Free tickets for the great parade and military celebration of the American army are limited. Those interested in attending can RSVP online here. The form includes your full name, email, phone number, postal code and condition. Two people can register under a mobile phone number.

How much will Trump's military show cost?

The latest price for the massive event is $ 30 million, a figure that could reach $ 45 million.

The army has promised to repair the streets of the city caused by damage caused by the parade, including massive oil tankers crossing, according to USA Today. The cleaning costs and the police were not part of the estimate.

Lori Comstock is a journalist based in New Jersey with the Mid-Atlantic Connect team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/2025/06/02/can-you-get-trump-military-parade-tickets-date-time-trump-birthday-army-parade-time-army-birthday/83993529007/

