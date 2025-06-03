Salle Erdogan, lose the medication

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the center on the left, and the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, in the center on the right, cut the ceremonial ribbon to inaugurate a new government complex in the Turkish Cypriot burst north of Cypria ethnically divided on May 3, 2025. [Nedim Enginsoy/AP]

Prayers in the mosques occupied today, drones in Cyprus tomorrow. The ambiguity of turkeys and links with Iran threaten the security of NATO and Greek.

In April 2025, American president Donald Trump embarked on a rapprochement with the autocratic chief of turkeys, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, congratulating him despite his hostility towards the allies of the Americas. Alongside the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Natanyahu, Trump praised Erdogan as very intelligent, celebrating their very good relationship and exhorting Israel to be simply reasonable.

On May 13, 2025, Erdogan asked turkeys to return to the F-35 program despite its purchase of Russian S-400 systems. Israel and Greece have expressed their immediate concern. Trumps Enhold Erdogan appeasement, undermining NATO allies.

A few days earlier, Erdogan led prayers for the annihilation of Zionist Israel. However, Trump congratulated him for resuming Syria. Erdogan insists that a two -state solution in Cyprus is acceptable, inaugurating institutions in the occupied northern a clear step towards the partition.

On May 22, Greece asked Turkey to withdraw its casus belli threat before receiving EU defense funds. The Greek, Cypriot and Israeli ministers urged Washington to rekindle the 3 + 1 frame.

Donald Trump is not Neville Chamberlain, any more than Rece Tayyip Erdogan Adolf Hitler. Even well -intentioned leaders may repeat the history, errors believing the attack can be managed. Russia in Ukraine and Irans Defiance prove that hesitation invites conflicts. Erdogans incrementally expansionism is no different. The historical lesson remains clear: appeasement never dissuades assault, it accelerates it. The acts of state of Erdogans in the occupied north underline the urgency to face this neo-Oottoman reality.

The Erdogans regime prisons adversaries, threats to Greece and Cyprus, sponsors the extremists and undermines NATO. Turkeys S-400 Purchase and ambiguous use of Natos Link 16 Erode Alliance Security.

Faced with generalized demonstrations after the mayor of Istanbuls, Erdogan can intensify conflicts with Greece and Cyprus to divert attention. Turkish military exercises on May 15, with advanced drones, directly challenge Greek and Cypriot sovereignty.

Turkeys recent use of its NATO veto blocking exercises involving Israel weakens NATO. The assets of the Erdogan court enlist a revisionist attacker. It is not realpolitik with a hard nose. It is the appeasement, pure and simple, not recalling the cynical agreements of Molotov and Ribbentrop but the tragic delusions of Munich 1938.

Erdogan interprets prevailing indulgence as a license for additional adventurism. Bold movements do not give any penalty; Threats respect flattery, not resistance. From Syria to the Aegean, Erdogan pocket of strategic gains while America looks away. Prevails over public deference sends a dangerous message not only to Ankara but to each revisionist power that looks closely: the Western alliance is fragile and its malleable direction. The cost of such blindness will be carried by Greece, Cyprus, Israel and others who stand directly on Erdogans Path.

What took place on May 3, 2025 was not symbolic was the preparation of the confrontation. The visit coincided with Turkeys Teknofest Defense Expo its first showcase for the technology of drones and missiles organized for the first time in the northern Cyprus occupation, highlighting the military ambitions of Ankaras. While Erdogan praised the complex as a symbol of joint destiny, Turkish Cypriots denounced it as a taxation.

On May 2, 2025, thousands of Turkish Cypriots protested in nicosia against turkeys increasing interference in their education system, signaling a significant fracture between Ankara and the community which it claims to protect.

The strategic emptiness created by Trumps rapprochement with Erdogan fueled the rise of a Sunni axis supported by the Turk, destabilizing Syria and threatening regional allies. Erdogans gradually goes from military exercises to maritime provocations is calculated to erode security without triggering a Western response. NATO needs urgently of consensus-minus-one to stop the abuse of alliance Erdogans.

On May 10, 2025, Erdogan suddenly condemned Israeli operations against the Sunni militias supported by the Turks in Syria, openly aligning on extremist elements and further destabilizing regional security. Trumps legitimately appeasement the extremist alliances of Erdogans.

The strategic landscape has changed. The revisionist powers Ankara, Tehran, Beijing exploit incrementally encroachment and the narrative war to advance their objectives. The gradual expansionism of Erdogans, reflecting Chinese tactics in the Southern China Sea, aims to modify the facts on the ground without triggering a decisive response. A drilling platform here, a research ship there, a provocation in the waters each moved calibrated to fall under the war threshold, while cumulatively transforming the strategic card.

Imagine 2026: Turkish troops in Varosha, Syrian militias with Israels, are daily threats against the Greek islands. Without NATO action, this nightmare becomes irreversible.

The urgency of establishing clear strategic lines in the eastern Mediterranean was strongly underlined by a recent meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Jerusalem on March 30, 2025. Netanyahu described the Israel-Greece democratic relationship as two blue and white flags, focusing on their shared democratic values ​​and strategies. Mitsotakis underlined their mutual commitment to security and economic collaboration.

Greece dialogue with Turkey is ineffective; Turkish jets violated Greek airspace during talks. Athens, Nicosia and Jerusalem must go beyond hollow diplomacy, defining clear red lines against Erdogan.

This change must become institutional. In the absence of decisive American leadership, the regional powers must fill the void. The eastern Mediterranean can no longer count on obsolete diplomatic rituals or hollow NATO guarantees. The strategic autonomy anchored in capacity is essential.

This autonomy is already manifested in the region. On May 4, 2025, the president of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, went to Jerusalem, stressing regional solidarity by meeting families of Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas. He gave priority to the resolution of this crisis during the EU presidency in Cyprus.

Without a clear American leadership, the regional powers must formalize an eastern Mediterranean security alliance, supported by France, Germany, Great Britain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. He should immediately establish joint naval patrols and integrated air defense systems to counter Turkish provocations.

History proves the heavy price of appeasement. Athens, Nicosia and Jerusalem must now act 2025 offers no second chance. The failure to face Erdogan decisively encourages authoritarianism everywhere.

Shay Gal is a leading expert and strategic analyst specializing in national security, crisis management, public diplomacy and counter-directing strategy. He advises senior officials of the Israeli government, defense and diplomatics during complex security challenges. Previously, GAL was vice-president of external relations at Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the main strategic defense initiatives, government relations and international affairs.