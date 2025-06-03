Dow Jones index today: how is the American market going while investors await Trump – Xi Jinping Price negotiations – US News





The main clues of Wall Streets opened Tuesday as investors were waiting for potential tariff negotiations between the United States and China, seeking to clarify a trade war that rocked the world markets for months. The industrial average of Dow Jones opened flat at 42,304.5, while the S&P 500 increased by 2.6 points or 0.04% to 5,938.56. The NASDAQ composite increased by 46 points or 0.24% to 19,288.66 at the opening. The planned conversation between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at a crucial moment in American-Chinese relations, while the two nations try to stabilize a fragile commercial relationship after months of climbing tensions. Following a harmful price impasse, the United States imposing radical prices up to 145% on Chinese imports in April and China responding with significant reprisals, the two parties took provisional measures to de-escalation. The 90-day suspension of most prices accepted after the negotiations in mid-May in Switzerland, reported a desire to cool temperaments and pursue a more structured trade dialogue. The markets closed above on Monday, supported by optimism surrounding current trade negotiations, despite President Donald's last call to double the prices on steel and imported aluminum. The S&P 500 gained 25.50 points (0.43%) to end at 5,937.19, the NASDAQ composite climbed 133.13 points (0.70%) to 19,246.90, and the Dow Jones increased by 39.58 points (0.09%) to end at 4,2309.65. The S&P 500 has also recorded its biggest monthly gain since November 2023 in May, reflecting the confidence of underlying investors. Energy actions have advanced after OPEC + maintained its current production levels for July. In Tech, Nvidia and Meta recorded strong gains, while Tesla plunged after lower sales in Portugal, Denmark and Sweden. Steel actions have rallied as a result of the price, with Cleveland, Nucor clifs and a dynamic of steel increasing. However, car actions like Ford and General Motors have decreased. The markets are also prices in at least two flow drops of 25 points at the end of the year, according to LSEG data. The eyes are now Friday report on the non -enlarged wage bill, a key indicator of labor market strength in continuous pricing uncertainty.

