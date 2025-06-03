Imran Khan claims that General Munnir turned against his wife after being moved as a DG





The Pakistans imprisoned the former Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke of the vindictive nature of the army chief, General Asim Munir, saying that the Marshal in the field turned against his wife, Bushra Bibi, after being withdrawn from the post of director general of inter-service intelligence (ISI) by him.

As Prime Minister, when I removed General Asim provided from the DG ISI post, he sought to approach my wife Bushra Bibi through intermediaries to discuss the issue.

Bushra Bibi categorically declined, saying that she had no involvement in such cases and would not meet it. He is general Asim Munirs Vindictive Nature who is behind Bushra Bibis Unjust incarceration of 14 months and a deplorable inhuman treatment in prison, Khan said in a position on X on Monday.

Moreover by castigating General Munnir, Khan said: The way my wife was targeted for personal revenge is unprecedented. Even during the darkest periods of the dictatorship, such a thing has never happened.

She was accused of having helped and encouraged, an allegation for which no evidence has ever been presented, and she was arrested in one false case after another. She is private, a housewife without political involvement. I have not even been allowed to meet her in the past four weeks.

According to the prison regulations, I had to meet her on June 1, but even this meeting was refused, in total violation of the court orders, the Supremo of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), who has been in prison for almost two years in several cases, said.

Khan said that the events of May 9, 2023, in which military facilities were targeted, were in fact part of the London plan, the only goal of which was to eliminate the greatest political force in Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-E-insa.

As part of this premeditated plan, me and several of my party leaders and workers were illegally imprisoned. Our democratic mandate has been stolen, and corrupt Sharifs and Zardaris individuals were imposed on the nation.

We were subjected to implacable fascist oppression, our supporters were slaughtered and baseless cases were made against us, he said, lambashing the regime supported by the soldiers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Khan said the anti -terrorist courts and many judges are accomplices in this campaign of repression against his party.

Despite repeated requests, they refuse to invoke or examine the video surveillance images stolen from May 9, 2023. No judge has the courage to demand these bands and deliver a verdict based on evidence. We are innocent. Our people are condemned without proof and without right to a fair trial. We will ask all courts to request the release and examination of these video surveillance images, he said.

Khan called for the formation of a judicial commission to conduct a transparent investigation into the massacres (demonstrators in unarmed pro-democracy) of November 9 and 26, 2024 in Islamabad.

The judiciary in Pakistan has never been as shameful as today. In the past, there was the judge of being, whose unjust decisions have earned him a worldwide notoriety. Today, judge Qazi Faez Isa follows the same steps. The entire judicial system seems accomplice, motivated not by justice but by the desire to protect their own jobs and privileges, he said.

Last week, a Pakistani court sentenced 11 supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), including a legislator, for a violent protest in the capital on May 9, 2023.

PTI workers had vandalized public goods and attacked the defense facilities in the country that day when they protest by the arrest of the founder of the 72-year-old party.

Khan has been incarcerated in Rawalpindi Adiala prison, the Garrison City, since mid-2013 in relation to several cases.

