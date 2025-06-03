Bareskrim's conclusions on the Jokowi diploma affect reports to the metro police





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The management of the General Criminal Act of the Criminal Investigation Police said that the baccalaureate in Faculty of Forest, Gadjah Mada, belonging to former president Joko Widodo, is original. The chief of the Public Relations Commissioner of the Police of the Metro Jaya region, Ade Ary Syam Indradi, said that the Bareskrim's conclusions on the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma would affect the examination of the Jokowi falsely diploma in the Jokowi Falom of Jakarta.

“The questions related to this event are certainly part of the exploration,” said Ade Ary when he was met in the management of the Jaya metro police criminal investigation on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

According to him, the subject of the case examined in this case was the declaration reported on social networks which accused the false diplomas and the thesis of Jokowi. Consequently, investigators must explore whether declarations and accusations are in accordance with the facts or not. The objective is to identify alleged slander and defamation in the press release. “Because the events manipulated in the metro police are presumed to be defamation organized in the penal code and the ite law,” he said.

The criminal investigation unit declared the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma after carrying out a laboratory test on the original diploma document submitted by the father of the vice-president. The test was carried out with a comparison sample in the form of a diploma of three of Jokowi colleagues during the Conference at the Faculty of Forestry UGM.

The test includes paper materials, paper safety, printing techniques, ink of handwriting, stamp stamps and the signature of the dean and the chancellor at the time. Consequently, the Jokowi diploma which has become evidence with a diploma which has become a comparison has been declared identical. “According to this study, evidence and comparison are identical or come from the same product,” said Tipidum director Bareskrim Polri, Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro during a press conference at The Criminal Investigation Building, Jakarta, Thursday, May 22, 2025, as quoted by Antara.

In addition to carrying out laboratory tests on Jokowi diplomas, Dittipidum and Puslab for test of the Jokowi thesis entitled Study of the consumption of plywood diagrams in the final use in the city of Surakarta. “The thesis was tested by Puslabfor with a comparison of senior and junior colleagues, Mr. Joko Widodo,” said Brigadier General Djuhandhani. Consequently, the investigator identified the two types of typewriters used to do the thesis, namely elite and Pica letters.

In Jokowi's thesis, the typewriter used is the PICA type. In addition, the thesis approval sheet is made with a typographic printing technique so that when touched, writing is uneven or concave. “With the Labfor test, it complies with the information of the printing owner at that time so that there is no printing process using other tools other than printing equipment or typography of hand press or typography,” he said.

After having collected the results of the survey, examining the witnesses and documents, as well as the realization of the title of the case, Dittipidum also declared that there was no criminal offense. This is why, Dittipidim arrested the investigation concerning the complaints concerning the alleged Jokowi diploma submitted by the Ulama team and the defenders of activists (TPUA) and said that there was no criminal element.

The public complaint was recorded with a special number / TPUA / XII / 2024 dated December 9, 2024 concerning complaints of public conclusions (and various social networks as a form Notorious facts) Legal flaws of Jokowi's S1 diploma.

