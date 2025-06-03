Donald Trump shotns the rumor he applied to Harvard





President Donald Trump said on Monday that he was “totally false” that the legal tangles of his administration with Harvard University are linked to his admission to Ivy League University.

Newsweek contacted Harvard to comment by e-mail on Monday.

Why it matters

Trump and his administration have repressed Ivy League institutions such as Harvard and Columbia University since he took office in January, accusing universities of perpetrating anti-Semitism by allowing pro-Palestinian student activism on campus.

The Department of Internal Security dismissed nearly 3 million dollars in Harvard after the University challenged a list of requests which included stopping diversity, equity and inclusion programs (DEI), to reform student discipline policies and to implement a mask prohibition.

The Trump administration has also recently declared that it would take the certification of the Harvard (SEVP) exchange student program, which allows the University to register international students. A judge made a temporary ban order to stop the new policy.

What to know

“Michael Wolff, a third-rate journalist, who even laughs at the scoundrels of false news, recently said that the only reason I” beat “on Harvard is because I applied there and I did not enter,” Trump Social Monday wrote.

He continued: “This story is totally false, I have never applied for Harvard. I obtained my diploma from the Wharton School of Finance of the University of Pennsylvania. He is upset because his book on me was a total” bomb “. No one wanted, because his” report “and his reputation are so bad!

While appearing on the Podcast Daily Beast last week, Wolff said that the president was aiming for Harvard because he had not entered the school.

“It is so strange because so many people around Donald Trump went to the universities of Ivy League,” said Joanna Coles, content director and creation for the daily beast and the host of the point of sale last week. “Several of them went to the Harvard Business School. Obviously, JD Vance went proudly to Yale. So it seems particularly strange, but perhaps that he also tries to stuff them too.”

“It is important … not to lend too much calculation and planning to everything he does,” replied Wolff. “But the other thing is that, by the way, he did not enter Harvard.”

“Donald Trump did not enter Harvard,” said Coles.

“You know, so one of Trump's things is always, you know, holding a grudge against the ivy leagues,” said Wolff.

Newsweek contacted Wolff via its publisher, The Crown Publishing Group, by e-mail on Monday to comment.

First lady Melania Trump also recently shot down a rumor that the youngest child Trump, Barron Trump, applied to Harvard and was denied admission to university.

“Barron did not apply to Harvard, and any statement that he or anyone in his name applied is completely false,” the first lady said in a statement at the Palm Beach Post. Barron Trump recently completed his first year at the New York University Stern School of Business.

President Donald Trump can be seen when arriving for a republican meeting of the room at the American Capitol on May 20, 2025, in Washington, DC (Photo of Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images), President Donald Trump

The spokesman for the White House, Taylor Rodgers, said in an email at the Daily beast last week: “The Daily Beast and Michael Wolff have a lot of things in common-they both peddlest fake news for Clickbait in a desperate attempt to represent something more than losers.”

“The President did not need to apply for an surfaced and corrupt institution like Harvard to become a prosperous businessman and the most transformative president in history,” said Rodgers.

The Republican senator John Kennedy of Louisianna last week on X, formerly Twitter: “Here is what I hear President Trump say: Harvard is an overly expensive indoctrination plant.

“The goal of higher education is to make you think – do not make yourself comfortable. Harvard does not practice that.”

The president of Harvard, Alan Mr. Garber, in part in a statement after their recent legal victory: “The court granted Harvard's request, allowing the University to continue to register international students and academics as the case takes place. An audience has been set for Thursday, May 29 to determine whether the temporary order should be extended.

“This is an essential step in protecting the rights and opportunities of our international students and university, which are essential to the mission and the community of the university. Many of us are likely to have concerns and additional questions. Updates and important advice will continue to be provided by the Harvard International Office as they become available,” said Garber.

What happens next

It is believed that the Trump administration will continue to fight Harvard in court while the school is in the 30 -day window to challenge the administration which draws its SEVP certification.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-shoots-down-rumor-he-applied-harvard-2080095 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos