Kremlin says that the meeting between Putin, Zelensky, “improbable” Trump at any time

12:48 p.m. update

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it was “unlikely” a meeting between Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky from Ukraine and US President Donald Trump would soon take place, one day after the White House said it was “open” to the idea.

“In the near future, it is unlikely,” the spokesman for Kremlin Dmitry Peskov, journalists when they were questioned of a meeting, told journalists, adding that such a summit could only occur after the Russian and Ukrainian negotiators come to an “agreement”.

Ukraine called for such a meeting during low -level talks with Russia in Türkiye on Monday.

The White House said Trump was “open” to meet his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts to progress to an elusive ceasefire.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also proposed that Putin, Zelensky and Trump come together later this month in Istanbul or Ankara.

Putin has so far refused such a meeting. But Zelensky said he was ready, stressing that key problems can only be resolved in terms of managers.

Trump, who wants a rapid end to the three-year war, is “open” to a three-top summit “if it is that, but he wants these two leaders and these two parts to come to the table together,” the White House spokesman Karoline Leavitt told Washington.

But despite Trump's desire to meet Putin and Zelensky, no American representative participated in the talks on Monday in Istanbul, according to a spokesperson for the State Department.

Zelensky said that: “We are waiting for a lot of steps from the United States” and urged Trump to harden sanctions against Russia to “push” him to accept a full cease-fire.

At the meeting on Monday, Ukraine said that Moscow rejected his call to an unconditional ceasefire. Rather, he offered a partial truce of two to three days in certain areas of the front line.

Russia will only accept a complete ceasefire if the Ukrainian troops are completely retreating from four regions – Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – according to its negotiation conditions reported by the Russian state media. Russia currently only partially controls these regions.

Moscow also demanded the kyiv ban joining NATO, limiting the military of Ukraine and ending Western military support.

– prisoner swap –

The best negotiators on both sides agreed to exchange all the seriously injured soldiers and captured combatants under the age of 25.

Russia's main negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said it would imply “at least 1,000” on each side.

The two parties also agreed to present the bodies of 6,000 soldiers, said Ukraine after the talks.

“The Russian party continued to reject the motion of an unconditional ceasefire,” said Ukraine Foreign Deputy Minister Sergiy Kyslysya, to journalists after talks.

Russia said it had offered a limited break in the fighting.

“We proposed a specific ceasefire for two to three days in certain areas of the front line,” said Medinsky, adding that this was necessary to recover the bodies of soldiers who died on the battlefield.

Zelensky retaliated on social networks: “I think that” idiots “because the interest of a ceasefire is to prevent people from becoming dead in the first place.”

Kyiv said that she would study a document that the Russian team has given its negotiators describing its peace requests and a complete ceasefire.

Zelensky said that after the talks in Istanbul, concluded that any agreement for sustainable peace should not “reward” Putin, and called for an immediate and unconditional cease-fire to cover the fight in the air, the sea and the earth.

– “Constructive atmosphere” –

The Ukrainian Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, who led the delegation of his country, called for a next meeting before the end of June. He also said that a Putin-Zelensky summit should be discussed.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that after talks – inside a luxury hotel on the banks of the Bosphorus – that they were detained “in a constructive atmosphere”.

“During the meeting, the parties decided to continue the preparations for a possible meeting at the leader level,” said Fidan on social networks.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed since Russia launched its large -scale invasion of Ukraine, with stretches in the east and southern Ukraine destroyed and millions of people forced to flee their homes in the greatest crisis of European refugees since the Second World War.

In the front line city of Dobroplyya in eastern Ukraine, Volodymyr, 53, told AFP that he had no hope for the end of the conflict.

“We thought everything would stop. And now there is nothing to wait. We don't have with us, nothing. We were almost killed by drones,” he said.

After months of setbacks for the soldiers of kyiv, Ukraine said that it had led a daring attack on Sunday, passing from the smuggling of drones in Russia, then shooting them on bases, damaging around 40 strategic Russian bombers worth $ 7 billion in a major special operation.