



Jammu, June 3: During his first visit to the operation of Jammu and Kashmir, Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the highly anticipated train project of cashmere later this week, marking an important step in the connectivity of the region.

Modi will start his visit on June 6 by dedicating to the public the railway bridge of Chenab, which is a key element of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla (USBRL) rail link (USBRL) which will provide direct connectivity from the train to the valley.

“History doing … barely 3 days! The powerful Chenab bridge, the highest railway bridge in the world, is held high in Jammu-et-Cachemire… PM to inaugurate the Chenab bridge on June 6. A proud symbol of New India's strength and vision! ” The Minister of the Union, Jitéra Singh, said in a position on X.

After the inauguration of the bridge, Modi is likely to move by train for Katra and on the way, will inspect the first cable bridge in India on Anji Khad, said officials, adding that the Prime Minister will interact with rail engineers, including retirement employees involved in the project.

In Katra, who is known as the base camp for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaho -Devi, Modi will signal the Vande Bharat train from Katra to Baramulla from northern Kashmir and another from Baramulla to Katra, signaling the completion of the project to connect the Kashmir by rail network.

However, officials said that all passengers to and from cashmere will have to get disembark in Katra and change train.

After the inauguration, Modi will address a public gathering.

The work on the project to connect the cashmere by train was launched in 1997 and missed several deadlines given the geological, topographic and meteorological challenges, leading to an escalation of costs and its completion at the cost of more than Rs 41,000 crores.

On the total of the 272 km USBRL project, 209 km was ordered in phases with the first phase of the Qazigund-Baramulla section of 118 km ordered in October 2009, followed by 18 km Banihal-Qazigund in June 2013, 25 km Udhampur-Katra in July 2014 and 48.1 km Banihal-Sangaldan Stretchan in February.

The work on the 46 km Sanggaldan-Reasi section was also completed in June of last year, leaving a total section of 17 km between Rasi and Katra and this section was finally completed in December 2024 as announced by the Minister of Railways Ashwini Vahnaw.

The Prime Minister’s visit will be the first after the Sindoor operation to hit the terrorist infrastructure across the border at the beginning of last month in retaliation for the terrorist attack of Pahalgam which made 26 tourists, mainly tourists, on April 22.

According to managers of the railways, the amazing 119 km of the track cross tunnels and have been equipped with complete video surveillance for passenger safety.

“Each centimeter of the track is under surveillance,” said a manager, promising a safer and safer travel experience for commuters crossing some of the most difficult landscapes in the country.

The manager said that the railway line promises to change the way people travel in the region, because the project not only brings better connectivity, but also a renewed sense of security for shuttlers on this distant field.

The work on the intermediate section of the Katra-Banihal section, extending over 111 km, mainly involves tunneling, with 97.4 km (87% of the total length of the section) covered by tunnels.

The longest T-50 tunnel extends over 12.77 km, making it the longest rail tunnel in the country, said the manager, adding that there are a total of 25 main tunnels covering a length of 97.42 km and eight escape tunnels, extending over 66.4 km, which resulted in a cumulative length of 163.82 km.

The supply of escape tunnels, exceeding three km, provides security and rescue measures in accordance with international standards, said the official.

He said that there are a total of 49 bridges on the Katra-Banihal section, made up of 27 major bridges, 16 minor bridges with a combined length of 7.035 km. This includes four mega bridges – Chenab Bridge, Anji Bridge, Bridge 220 and Bridge 224.

At 369 m, the Chenab bridge is the highest arc bridge in the highest railways, larger than the Eiffel Tower, and can withstand wind speeds over 250 km / h and is designed to withstand earthquakes, making it one of the most difficult bridges ever built, said the manager.

“Today, after almost 30 years, the dream has come true,” said the manager, expressing the hope that the railway line will not only strengthen the Kashmir connectivity, but will also strengthen the region's ties with the rest of economically, socially and emotionally.

Modi had to inaugurate the train in April, but the event was postponed due to unnecessary weather forecasts.

