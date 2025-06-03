



President Donald Trump seems indifferent to the alleged drug consumption of one of his best advisers.

Images Kevin Dietsch / Getty

The New York Times reported on Friday that Elon Musk regularly consumed ketamine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, Ambien, Adderall and other drugs during the campaign with Trump. The newspaper said he had based his report on the private messages he had obtained, as well as interviews with more than a dozen people who know Musk.

Images Kevin Dietsch / Getty

It is not known if his drug consumption has changed once he has taken his place at the head of the so-called Ministry of Government Effectiveness, an initiative that dismissed thousands of federal staff and emptying the main agencies under the declared objective of braking waste expenditure. He officially left his role with Doge last week.

Trump seemed not to worry about it when questioned on Friday by a journalist if the drug consumption reported has troubled him.

Related: the response of a republican to a song “tax the rich” at its town hall becomes viral

I am not disturbed by anything with Elon, he said at the common base Andrews in Maryland. I think he's fantastic. Did a great job. And, you know, Doge continues. And when he finished, there are numbers that will drop your socks.

CNN / Via Twitter: @harryjson

Related: “I'm so torn apart by what you do” 11 messages from Maga Business Owners who are so close to getting it

He did a fantastic job, added the president. And he didn't need it, he didn't need to do it.

Musk had a fortune to help re -election Trump and was then made a special government employee to head Doge. The richest man in the world then had access, potentially illegally, to very sensitive government data and hired a group of 20 years not adapted to aid.

The technological billionaire called Social Security, one of the most sustainable security nets that the Americans have never had, a Ponzi program. He also danced on stage at the conservative political action conference in February by exercising a symbolic chainsaw to celebrate his work.

Cnn

Times reported that the consumption of muscles of the muscles had increased roughly at the same time it started to join Trump on the campaign track last year, and that it regularly traveled with a box of medicines that contained around twenty various pills.

Rather than responding to Friday allegations, Musk attacked the credibility of the Times.

Images Kevin Dietsch / Getty

Is the New York Times the same publication that obtained a Pulitzer Prize for false reports on Russiagate? He asked. Is it the same organization? I think it is.

Musk previously admitted to having taken a small amount of ketamine every two weeks, and was famous for smoking marijuana on the Podcast Joe Rogan Experience in 2018.

Musk said on Friday that despite the end of his mandate, he hoped to remain a friend Trumps and an advisor. This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

Also in news: people cannot believe that this “disgusting” message Donald Trump Jr. on the diagnosis of cancer of Joe Biden is real

Also in the news: the “national costume” of Miss USA has been revealed, and it is obviously an interesting choice

Also in the news: an expert in body language identified something very revealing when Donald Trump “held his hand” during his recent press conference

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/donald-trump-finally-addressed-elon-171043498.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos