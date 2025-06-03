MEGA-PRABOWO (2) meeting without orgasm (2)

What is the concrete which means a Mega-Prabowo meeting some time ago. This note is deliberately stretched the following series, to be more deposited for a few moments so that it can be clearer and also capture messages as well as the explicit indices.





The meeting was not only a friendship of two national personalities, but became Catarsis At the same time, deposit the shape of a trembling of the nation's problems.

Mega-pobowo relations have a path historical Long, not just close, but there are stories with all the stories there.

Mega-Prabowo is a duo during advancement in the 2009 presidential challenge. Unfortunately, they lost against the Sby-JK couple. Previously, Mega had contributed with Hasyim Muzadi. But lost too.

Prabowo also fought and does not only fall once. Experience is the most important teacher, even if it comes later.

This Sesanti has become preview The Indonesian president VIII, he is not shy to study with the figure who defeated him, who else, if not Joko Widodo. Unique relationships, initially strange and raised controversy, but in turn, Prabowo found “Candradimuka Crater”.

Of this crater (Candradimuka) Prabowo reborn become new Prabowo who is “Magic Mandraguna”. If Tetuko, or young Gatotkaca, was not thrown into this Sakti crater, he would not be a Knight Mahasakti.

Once the analogy for the son of the economy, Professor Soemitro Djoyohadikusumo if he has not “learned” by becoming the Minister of Defense (Defense), the era of Joko Widodo could be a story to say the opposite. Prabowo's attitude is a form of wisdom, it is ready to remove selfishness to help the most rigorous, Joko Widodo.

The decision of the love of the father of Didit Prabowo with Titik Soeharto was not easy. He realized that the decision would give birth to thousands of community reactions. But for the benefit of the State, for the good of the fatherland, not the personal interests of this attitude become an option.

With all colors, also the political risk of decisions made, Bismilah for the Nation and the State!.

Memaknai Sisanti Megawati

For Megawati, also the extended family of the White Museau Day, the rally (Mega-Prabowo) was implicit and explicitly important.

Princess Sang Fajar wants to obtain the statement of Prabowo (read the government) does not supervise the PDI-P congress which definitively awaits the Sky Signal (Megawati). Unlike other political parties, in particular the Indonesian Democratic Party for the implementation of the Congress has become the authority of the General President.

Mega is currently waiting for the momentum at the most appropriate period, the highest forum of the party takes place. One of the expectations to determine the implementation of the Congress is the KPK decision on Hasto Kristiento.

(If) There is no decision that is too surprising, or an extreme punishment against the secretary general of this position will remain for him (Hasto Kristiyanto).

The dedication, loyalty and contribution of the characters who now undergo the trial of the Mason Masihih case and the climbing process of the peak phase on the verdict are considered so beautiful.

Ketum directly, namely Mak Banteng which has become a fortress for Hasto. It is said that the Mega – Prabowo meeting is also related to Hasto justice without anyoneriver.

For the majority of residents of the Hasto affair, the form of the Hasto case is a formfakeLaw, there is criminalization there. On the other hand, the KPK with a number of firm legal facts. The secretary general was involved in a Lancung plot linked to Paw Rizky Aprilia.

The Bumi Wong Kito legislator at the party decree will be replaced by my Mason Harun. Aprilia is the winner of the most votes under Nazarudin Kiemas, while my mission is sixth.

The KPU had rejected the proposal of DPP PDI -P, until then the Fatwa Ma appeared. The dispute involved Wahyu Setiawan, the KPU commissioner at the time because he had been proven that he had received a bridge pot that would be from Hasto.

The chaotic marut which seemed drowned even Kampul Kampul was finally followed by the KPK.

At the time of Joko Widodo, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia had a chance stop. These KPK steps suddenly made a lot of fiery bull camps. Prabowo is suspected of being under pressure or orders of Joko Widodo.

The KPK itself is accused of being sterile of the intervention of certain parts. Another complication that is suspected of being more complicated for the Hasto case is that it is ahead of the congress.

The rumors that blow the PDI -P are now divided into three factions. There was a Prananda faction with Hasto Kristiyanto, also Ganjar Pranowo there, then the Puan Maharini faction with Bambang Patjul in another camp.

One more is the faction of the central line represented by figures such as Ahmad Basaroh, Andi Wijayero, Jarot Saiful Hidayat and Prof. Hendrawan Supratikno.

Is it true that there are factions as above, easily and difficult to detangle it. But as farting, the smell is spicy but the source and which guilty does not confess.

The phenomenon that attracts the quarrel of factions is easily read. Mega's declaration which said that the congress was this time part of the consolidation as well as the correction of the attitudes of a certain number of central figures.

The Ketum has repeatedly mentioned the party traitors, although it is not brilliantly lit in the nose. This time, Congress was to clean the traitors.

Who are they, is a sensitive problem, so it is not beautiful to be mentioned openly. Only a signal from the congress will be made after the decision of the Hasto affair, the party through is what is what means.

DPP PDI Perjuangan embraced these factions. The indicator which can be an assertion is the circular of the DPP PDI Perjuangan so that the MUSDA mechanism pays attention to the sustainability of the party by providing a relay space or regeneration.

Certain formula projects that will be decided at Congress are restrictions and age rules to become legislative members. The maximum proposal for managers to become legislative members at the same level are three periods.

They or the executives who are always potential for the party's benefit will be allocated as party officers in the position in accordance with their capacity as well as their skills.

PDI Perjuangan achieved the need to modernize the party so as not to be obsolete. Congress in the future is to be proof of the commitment to make organically and systematically modifications.

The next PDI -P congress would be lightning, such as Democrats and Gerindra. Important and strategic decisions have in fact been previously matured, which means that Congress is an assertion of the internal process which has been taken, and remains only the articulation of the public so that the inheritance is legally respected. (connected)

Jayanto Flow Adi is a main journalist, a press expert on the press council. Active in the Indonesian Siber Media Network (JSI) – Constituents of the press council and sitting as president of education and training. Direct Mojo (Indonesia Mobile Journalist), an organization that houses media activists based on Android. Manager Central Rmol Java, an online media which is very influential in the center of Java as a general leader and publisher. Also active in a pen, an organization of writer founded by Deny JA. Teach journalism in several universities. Among these activities are active as political and media consultants.