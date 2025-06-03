We barely need to remember that Brexit is barely up to the Ideal of the Britain of Buccaning worldwide Britain which was promised to us. Right now, it's more like a clown show. Leaving the European Union was the malicious gift that continues to give. This caused the social and economic damage that we see around us, cramming the standard of living, public services and even the defense of the kingdom for lack of prosperity that we have held for acquired. He had an unfortunate effect on investment and growth, and left Great Britain a wicked and poorer place. Indeed, one could well say that Brexit broke Great Britain and has created a new wave of grievances for Nigel Farage to operate. This is his Ponzi scheme. So, willn't anyone think of those who brought us into this mess? Those like Michael Gove, and his wife now form Sarah Vine, who wrote a memory of her life as Wag Westminster. Always a fluid, sharp and not particularly sympathetic writer, the vine clearly indicates in the extracts published so far that not only Brexit has broken Great Britain, but it also broke it and the oxen a unilateral and half-mercenary friendship with David and Samantha Cameron. It also does not seem to have done a lot of good to the relationship of the Goves (although only as one of the many strains inherent in being a political couple).

In any case, Vine always despises Cameron. It's personal. Her illusions on the true nature of their friendship were broken when she felt the abyss of the class between them. Gove did what side to return to the EU referendum, torn between his real Euroscepticism (unlike Boris Johnsons) and the loyalty he felt towards his party leader. Cameron, with a pink and charming face but always with the smell of flashman about her, Aboya in Vine to master her husband: Sarah, I fight for my political life here. But her political contempt, too, that Vine feels, then she also charges David Cameron, cowardice being a baby when he lost the Brexit referendum and immediately resigned from his post as Prime Minister. As she says: what an impossible and irresponsible child, throwing his toys out of the pram because he had not succeeded. It was a bit as if he would make the country earlier than letting have his victory. And you, Pontius Pilate.

Fair? Admittedly, it was childish. But in many ways, it seems that it is no longer important. Aside from a brief and, in the end, a futile return as Minister of Foreign Affairs under Rishi Sunak, the political career of the Camerons was when David Dimbleby said on television. Ditto for all. Gove is now an older statesman, a peer and editor -in -chief of the spectator, and a Svengali unique to Kemi Badenoch, but his party is in the toilet. A return to power for one of the people concerned also seems likely that Elvis Presley is found alive on the Moon. The chumocracy was as broken by Brexit as Great Britain. Johnson, never so close to Gove, fell with him shortly after the referendum's vote, when Gove stabbed him at the front during the post-Caméron leadership elections. Only George Osborne seems to be emerged from everything without serious sspt.

For what it is worth, it seems to me that Cameron has certainly broken his promise to the British people whatever the result of the referendum, he would continue as Prime Minister. But in this dark morning in June when everything changed, it looked like a ridiculous idea. It was his referendum. It was his idea. Osborne had warned of this, and Gove would have preferred that it had not happened, because, in the end, he finished his chances of obtaining the first job, and his Musse becoming the British First Lady rather than the First Lady of Fleet Street. It would have been impossible for Cameron to continue and negotiate Brexit. Farage would have claimed that he was not a real believer (correct, obviously), and Cameron would never have been safe from the undeniable ambition of Johnsons.

Sean Ogrady, The Independent