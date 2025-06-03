



Portrait of President Donald Trump was removed from Colorado State Capitol

A portrait of President Donald Trump, painted in his first mandate and unveiled in 2019, is withdrawn from the Capitol of the State of Colorado after Trump criticized his representation of him on social networks. The withdrawal follows a request from the leaders of the GOP of the State.

Fox – 2 Detroit

The White House unveiled the official portrait of President Donald Trump this week, replacing an austere photograph which was published for the inauguration of the president earlier this year.

Presented in an eight -second video by the White House on Monday, June 2, the portrait depicts the president in a blue suit and a red tie on a black backdrop, looking at the camera with a crisscrossed forehead and a serious expression. The image is with high contrast, darkly lit and close to the president's face.

More: Trump has a new presidential portrait. These other emblematic photos are suspended in the White House

The lack of depths of the portrait and the underestimated look of Trump differentiates him more from those of his predecessors. Almost every 10 last presidents have all smiled in their portraits, ranging from the radiant expression of President Richard Nixon to the smile of President George W. Bush. Trump's official portrait for his first mandate was more closely aligned with the traditional portrait style with a smile and a background with the American flag.

The new official portrait was installed in the building of the Eisenhower Executive Office and replaced the previous photo on the White House biography page for the 47th president.

The White House published an official portrait of First Ladylania Trump a week after her husband was sworn.

The National Portrait Gallery De Washington, DC, has the only complete collection of American presidential portraits outside the White House available for the visualization of the public, although it is not clear if Trump's recently invaded portrait will soon join the exhibition. The new portrait comes after Trump announced on May 30 that he dismissed the director of the gallery, Kim Sonjet, citing his alleged support for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Kathryn Palmer is a national news journalist for USA Today. You can reach it at [email protected] and on x @kathrynplmr.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/06/03/president-trump-official-portrait/84006379007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos