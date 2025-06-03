Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of abandoning himself to American pressure on the Indo-Pak ceasefire

Rahul Gandhi, who visited the capital of Madhya Pradesh to launch a campaign aimed at restructuring the organization of the parts of the Congress in the State, made these remarks while addressing party workers. | Photo credit: Special arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately went after having received a telephone call from US President Donald Trump, Congress Head, Rahul Gandhi, Bhopal, referring to the role perceived by Trumps on Tuesday, June 3, 2025) in the Trumps in the cease-fire announced between India and Pakistan on May 10.

Mr. Gandhi, who was in the capital of Madhya Pradesh to launch a campaign to reorganize the organization of the parties of the Congress in the State, made these remarks while addressing a gathering of party workers.

I know the people of the BJP and the RSS well now. You put a little pressure on them, they are afraid and run away. For example, Trump gave a panel from there [the U.S.]. [He] won the phone and said Narender, abandonment and Narendra Modi ji Obai in Trumps instructions, Gandhi said.

It is their character. Since the time of independence, they have been used to writing the letter of surrender. They are transformed after even a little pressure. Congress does not surrender. [Mahatma] Gandhi jiJawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, are the people who surrender. They fight the superpowers, said Lok Sabha's opposition chief.

Recalling the Indo-Pak war of 1971, Mr. Gandhi said that Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had not granted pressure from the United States

You have to remember when the 7th fleet [of the U.S. Navy] With an aircraft carrier had come instead of a phone call. Indira Gandhi ji said I will do what I owe. This is the difference, he said, adding that India had divided Pakistan in two despite the American pressure.

Gandhi also declared that the country was currently faced with two types of fighting one ideological and the other was centered on social justice.

I had promised to the country in the Lok Sabha that whatever happens, the caste census will be passed to Parliament. We will fight for social justice. We will pass the caste census in Lok Sabha, he said, saying that there are currently two census models based on castes.

One is the Telangana model and the other is the Bihars. In Bihar, the officers prepared questions for the caste survey without asking for dalits, adivasis, backgrounds, general castes or minorities. While, in Telangana, we asked questions to people of people, he said, adding that the government of the Telangana Congress had prepared the questionnaire after consulting more than 3.5 Lakh.

Mr. Gandhi also launched the Sangathan Srajan Abhiyan (Organization's rejuvenation campaign) aimed at reorganizing the Madhya Pradesh party, where it has been out of power since 2003, within a period of 15 months between 2018 and 2020.

During his visit, Mr. Gandhi held four separate meetings with party leaders, civil servants and workers.

Two Congress deputies and a senior party official said The Hindus The fact that Mr. Gandhi responded to several concerns raised during meetings, including the distribution of tickets, the appointments to the district and block committees, and factionism within the state unit.

This was the first opportunity of this type for a long time, where managers and workers could freely raise their concerns. A deputy had raised the question of the lack of prominent face during the elections, to which Rahul ji said he could see 10 of these leaders to the Congress MP, said one of the deputies.

The campaign should take place from June 10 to June 30, Anuradha Mishra, a deputy for the Uttar Pradesh who is one of the observers appointed for the campaign.

She added that an observer had been appointed for each state district and that a report would be subject to the National Congress Directorate after June 30.