Politics
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of abandoning himself to American pressure on the Indo-Pak ceasefire
Rahul Gandhi, who visited the capital of Madhya Pradesh to launch a campaign aimed at restructuring the organization of the parts of the Congress in the State, made these remarks while addressing party workers. | Photo credit: Special arrangement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately went after having received a telephone call from US President Donald Trump, Congress Head, Rahul Gandhi, Bhopal, referring to the role perceived by Trumps on Tuesday, June 3, 2025) in the Trumps in the cease-fire announced between India and Pakistan on May 10.
Mr. Gandhi, who was in the capital of Madhya Pradesh to launch a campaign to reorganize the organization of the parties of the Congress in the State, made these remarks while addressing a gathering of party workers.
I know the people of the BJP and the RSS well now. You put a little pressure on them, they are afraid and run away. For example, Trump gave a panel from there [the U.S.]. [He] won the phone and said Narender, abandonment and Narendra Modi ji Obai in Trumps instructions, Gandhi said.
Read also | Rahul Gandhi targets Jaishankars's remarks on Pakistan information at the start of Operation Sindoor
It is their character. Since the time of independence, they have been used to writing the letter of surrender. They are transformed after even a little pressure. Congress does not surrender. [Mahatma] Gandhi jiJawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, are the people who surrender. They fight the superpowers, said Lok Sabha's opposition chief.
Recalling the Indo-Pak war of 1971, Mr. Gandhi said that Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had not granted pressure from the United States
You have to remember when the 7th fleet [of the U.S. Navy] With an aircraft carrier had come instead of a phone call. Indira Gandhi ji said I will do what I owe. This is the difference, he said, adding that India had divided Pakistan in two despite the American pressure.
Gandhi also declared that the country was currently faced with two types of fighting one ideological and the other was centered on social justice.
Read also | Cannot remain silent if the government does not protect its own people: Congress
I had promised to the country in the Lok Sabha that whatever happens, the caste census will be passed to Parliament. We will fight for social justice. We will pass the caste census in Lok Sabha, he said, saying that there are currently two census models based on castes.
One is the Telangana model and the other is the Bihars. In Bihar, the officers prepared questions for the caste survey without asking for dalits, adivasis, backgrounds, general castes or minorities. While, in Telangana, we asked questions to people of people, he said, adding that the government of the Telangana Congress had prepared the questionnaire after consulting more than 3.5 Lakh.
Mr. Gandhi also launched the Sangathan Srajan Abhiyan (Organization's rejuvenation campaign) aimed at reorganizing the Madhya Pradesh party, where it has been out of power since 2003, within a period of 15 months between 2018 and 2020.
During his visit, Mr. Gandhi held four separate meetings with party leaders, civil servants and workers.
Two Congress deputies and a senior party official said The Hindus The fact that Mr. Gandhi responded to several concerns raised during meetings, including the distribution of tickets, the appointments to the district and block committees, and factionism within the state unit.
Read also | The Congress accuses the BJP of having tried to take advantage of the Sindoor operation
This was the first opportunity of this type for a long time, where managers and workers could freely raise their concerns. A deputy had raised the question of the lack of prominent face during the elections, to which Rahul ji said he could see 10 of these leaders to the Congress MP, said one of the deputies.
The campaign should take place from June 10 to June 30, Anuradha Mishra, a deputy for the Uttar Pradesh who is one of the observers appointed for the campaign.
She added that an observer had been appointed for each state district and that a report would be subject to the National Congress Directorate after June 30.
Published – June 03, 2025 09:53
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/madhya-pradesh/rahul-gandhi-accuses-pm-modi-of-surrendering-to-us-pressure-over-indo-pak-ceasefire/article69653581.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi announces a set of financial assistance from RS 1,500 crosses for the influenced floods Himachal Pradesh
- Purbaya begins the mandate as Minister of Finance with apologies on comments
- Highlights of Heren Singles round of 32 competition on 2025 WTT Champions Macao-Xinhua
- Prostate cancer patients enjoy life in remission for 14 years
- XI calls to defend multilateralism
- The Chamber Committee comes out of Epstein 'Birthday Book' and other documents from its succession – NBC4 Washington
- Erdogan highlights the steel dome system as a key to the security of the Trkiyes border
- Field Hockey Rankings (8 September)
- The rebalancing of India China, Russia links in the middle of the American pricing friction DW 09/09/2025
- 3.3 The earthquake, the strikes near the Perblemum, shakes Wadi al -Dhaba
- The Chamber Committee releases the image of the apparent birthday note Trump and the entire Epstein album | Jeffrey Epstein
- Does Prabowos forgive for Hasto and Tom Political?