Imran Khan becomes a chief boss of PTI

Imran Khan assumed the role of the chief boss of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), while lawyer Gohar Ali Khan will continue to serve as president of the besieged party.

Addressing journalists outside of Adiala prison on Tuesday, where Imran is imprisoned, Barrister Gohar said that the organization's responsibilities were reassigned by Ali Amin Gandapur to Omar Ayub and Salman Akram Raja.

“The founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, has not specified a deadline for the protest movement, but will personally make a decision soon,” he added. “Our party is currently in talks with anyone, but the founder of the PTI has kept the possibility of negotiations with the open establishment.”

Barrister Gohar also said that in a recent meeting, Imran said that all the doors had been closed on him and that there is no choice but to launch a protest movement.

“Instead of calling a demonstration to Islamabad alone, demonstrations will now be organized across the country, and Khan Sahib himself will lead the movement,” he said.

The founder of PTI indicated that all directions linked to the protest movement are given to Omar Ayub. He also said that, from now on, he will be the PTI chief boss and will continue to make all decisions as before.

The lawyer Gohar sought to cancel the rumors on his withdrawal from the presidency, describing them as “baseless and propagating by misdeeds”. He warned that everyone knows the consequences if the party has no president. Imran Khan has not expressed any lack of confidence in the leadership of the party and recognizes the sacrifices made by the members.

Barrister Gohar also declared that he had always recommended to solve problems through dialogue and always believes that it is the best approach. He said there was rigging in the SIALKOT (Sambarial) elections and that the founder of the PTI has always shown flexibility, even in prison in the past two years. He reiterated that PTI supported the government in difficult times and will never try to harm Pakistan.

“We will protest peacefully – it is our democratic law,” said the president of the PTI, adding that the judicial affairs of Imran Khan are not planned or are not heard, and that decisions are delayed on the reserved seats. “We want common sense to prevail,” he added.

