Neil Young invites Donald Trump to his tour after Springsteen spitting





Neil Young is just over two weeks before the launch of his Love Earth World tour. And in a new post on the archives of Neil Young, he invites the longtime fan Donald Trump to check it.

“When I visit the United States this summer, if there is no martial right at that time, which would make it impossible, we all come together and defend American values,” he wrote. “We will not make a political show. We will play the music we love so that we can all enjoy together. President Trump, you are invited. Come and hear our music as you have done for decades.”

He refers to the fact that Trump is a long -standing fan of his work. Rolling Stone even struck Trump in 2008 to discuss his Fandom after noticing it during several New York shows, including the first row of a CSNY concert at the MSG Theater where he was sitting next to Patti Smith and Salman Rushdie.

“He has something very special,” said Trump. “He played for me in my casinos over the years, and he does it right. I met him on occasions and he is a great guy.”

However, he could not name any of his songs when he was in a hurry. “It's sort of favorite,” he says. “I better like older things, which is typical with many artists – hence the famous song by Ricky Nelson” Garden Party “. I like all his songs, you know, “rock and roll” – just super stuff. »»

Trump and Young met in Trump Tower just over ten years ago when the singer was looking for investors for his Pono music service. But their relationship has embittered once Trump announced his candidacy for the presidency and began to explode “Rockin” in the free world “during his events.

“You are a shame for my country,” wrote Young in a long scathing letter to Trump on his website. “Your insane destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment and our relationships with friends around the world is unforgivable. … Our first black president was a better man than you … whenever” Rockin “in the free world” or one of my songs is played with your rallies, I hope you hear my voice. Trendy stories

Last month, Young reacted to Trump's vicious campaign against Bruce Springsteen. “Bruce and thousands of musicians think you ruin America,” he wrote. “You worry about this instead of Dyin's children in Gaza. This is your problem. I'm not afraid of you. Neither the others. You closed FEMA when we needed it most.

In this new post, where Young invites Trump to his shows, he gives a somewhat softer tone. “Bruce Springsteen and many others will be in our country this summer, there for you,” he wrote, “playing our favorite music, songs like” Born in the USA “. We are proud of who we are and must never let our government forget it. »»

