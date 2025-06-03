'Thunder vs Blunder': BJP's excavation at the remark of “Redition” by Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi | Latest news from India

The Bhartiya Ja Jata Party (BJP) reacted Tuesday at the last reeddition jibe of the deputy for the Congress Rahul Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Indian operation Sindoor. Lok Sabha Lop Rahul Gandhi is aimed at party members, Bhopal workers (Ani)

Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister “went” during the military conflict with Pakistan and Operation Sindoor on the basis of an “order” by US President Donald Trump.

In response to Rahul Gandhi, the national spokesman for the BJP, Gaurav Bhatia, went to X and called the Congress MP as an error.

What does Rahul Gandhi say?

Speaking during an event in Bhopal of Madhya Pradesh, the head of the Congress said that the Prime Minister went after Trump's call to India during the conflict with Pakistan.

A call came from Trump and Narendra Ji immediately went – the story witnesses it, it is the character of the BJP -RSS, they still bow, said Gandhi, adding that the Congress Government in 1971 broke Pakistan in 1971 despite the threat of America. Congress lions and lionesses fight against superpowers and never bow down.

American role in the Indo-Pak ceasefire

A few moments before the official announcement of the ceasefire in India and Pakistan, American president Donald Trump went to Truth Social and said that his administration had played a key role for an immediate cease-fire.

Since the ceasefire almost a month ago, Trump and the United States said it had played a key role in peace in the region.

However, India denied this assertion and said Trump did not play such a role. The comments made by the Secretary of Foreign Affairs Vikram Misri and the Minister of External Affairs Jaishankanar reflect the same thing.

“The cessation of the shooting was agreed between the military commanders on both sides by direct contact. The previous morning, we actually struck and invalidated the main air bases of Pakistan and the air defense system. So, which should thank for the cessation of hostilities? I thank the Indian army because it is the Indian military speech that made Pakistan said: EAM has been cited.