The Strategic Defense Review (SDR) is much more grumpy and more distant than the report produced for Boris Johnson by the Academic John Bew in 2021. At the time, it always seemed reasonable to theorize on the global role of Great Britain and recommend small changes to concentrate defense expenses.

In truth, the United Kingdom, as well as the rest of the Democratic International Community, had not yet awakened to the clear and current threat of Poutines Russia, even if Crimea had been illegally annexed seven years earlier and the little green men were already fighting in the provinces of the East Ukraines.

Now the world has changed, according to the first words of defense secretary John Heayys before the DTS. The threats to which we are now confronted are more serious and less predictable than in any time since the Cold War.

In short, the barbarians are at the doors. The defense of the kingdom could give Sir Keir Starmer the meaning of the objective on which he has groped since the last victory of the summer elections. Not quite Churchill, or even Boris Johnson, he seems credible this week declaring: my first duty as Prime Minister is to protect the British people.

The government quickly accepted the 62 of the recommendations of the former defense secretary of the Labor Party and NATO secretary, General George Robertson, former military brass general of British Sir Richard Barron, and the expert in Russia and the former staff member of Trump, Dr Fiona Hill. Their proposals are practical and, if implemented, could considerably improve the UKS capacity to defend itself over the next ten years.

Although some mumbles were not enough, there was a wide welcome from defense professionals and through the political spectrum for improvements and adjustments reorganized to the defense capacity of the UKS. The increase in the capacity of cyber war, the AI ​​and the drones, improved living conditions for the troops, in replenishment of the arsenal of six new ammunition, better submarines, ships and planes, by finding use for the two aircraft carriers, and sea and air platforms possible for nuclear deterrents that are both sensitive and necessary.

It is as good as possible. Practically everyone agrees to prepare for war fighting, but the government categorically refuses to commit to finding the money which, according to the authors of the DDR, is essential to achieve it. The ministers have already gone to quarrels during the next review – the expenses examination due next week.

The United Kingdom should spend 2.5% of GDP in defense by the end of this Parliament, thanks to a largely painless foreign aid for the domestic electorate if not its beneficiaries. Nothing is guaranteed after that. The government will only say that it is convinced that the next Parliament will note that the required funding will reach 3% by 2034. Meanwhile, NATO's current secretary general, Mark Rutte, should ask for at least 3.5% by the end of this decade at the top later this month.

A Yougov opinion poll published on the RDR day explains the prudence of the Prime Ministers. The plurality of about half of those questioned, 49%, think that British defense expenses should increase. Work voters, 45%, are the least favorable. But throughout the clear majority, 57%, oppose tax increases for themselves to pay for this and 53% oppose reductions in other areas of public spending to find money for defense.

The Prime Minister also seems hesitant to plead for more important defense and security. It is happier to speak of a theoretical defense dividend of more defense expenses to create jobs, wealth and opportunities in every corner of our country. This explains why he prefers to make his public declarations in front of a crowd of workers, preferably young, who, according to him, will benefit.

Since the end of the Cold War, and even during it, Great Britain and its allies, including the United States, have experienced a peace dividend because army cuts have released money for social spending. A defense dividend for civilians is more uncertain. A war economy can be good for growth because Russia now knows, but only if money is found for considerably defense of high spending in a rebalancing economy. The DTS does not propose that the United Kingdom does not have the financial resources to go there now and pay later as in the Second World War.

This DTS is based on a changed world, but it does not come back to what has been left behind. We are no longer in the unipolar moment when the Western force has made the use of force an optional supplement for liberal interventionism in order to improve the circumstances for the less lucky than ourselves. Western leaders are not occupied by the disturbing war but never existential against terrorism either.

The report is strewn with words such as unpredictability, instability and increasing multipolarity, but it never exactly defines the threats we face. The co-author General Barrons is more bunted in the interviews. We can no longer assume that people will leave us alone, he told Times Radio, while suggesting that large countries now seem inclined to try to push medium-sized means.

The weakest reports are that he cannot or perhaps not to struggle prematurely with the orange elephant in the room. The possibility that the United States turns into an unreliable ally is unwritten, although it is surely the strongest argument to increase British security capacity.

The DTS argues that it is a priority to maximize the potential for relations with the defense and security ally closest to the UKS. British ministers agree that the special relationship must be kept alive and have put themselves in four to flatter Pete Hegseth and JD Vance, in defiance of British public hostility towards the Trump administration.

The uncertainty about the United States is implicit because the DTS exposes a first approach to NATO to dissuade and defense. With luck, the collective, security, supported by formal alliances and partnerships could well keep the United States. Otherwise, the SDR plans that the United Kingdom as a regional rather than global power, working with other allies under the aegis of NATO in what it calls Euro-Atlantic. The DSB describes France as fundamental, considers the opportunities of an improved partnership with Germany, notes close obligations with Norway, finds essential Canada and recognizes the potential of the joint expeditionary force with the Scandinavian and Baltic nations.

The evolving complexities of UKS security are common ground for what we could call the defense establishment. The electorate is not on the same wavelength concerning the threat as the other DST. Political leaders from all sides hesitated to state the complete implications of the world changed for their voters. This criticism creates an opening for this conversation.

If the Prime Minister means what he says about his first duty, he will have to challenge public opinion and assume his own party to decisively change the atmosphere. The worse alternative is that terrible events will do the job for him.