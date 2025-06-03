Politics
Stock markets are higher as merchants have a possible Trump-X
The main stock markets increased and that the dollar climbed on Tuesday as investors had an eye on the United States trade war, with swirling speculation that countries will soon hold talks.
After a period of relative calm on the prices, US President Donald Trump accused Beijing on weekends of raping last month's agreement to reduce huge tattal samples and threatened to double steel and aluminum tolls.
“Trade tensions threatened to sell a strong sale on Monday, before the news that President Trump and President XI (Jinping) speak on the phone helped to mitigate the fears,” said Kathleen Brooks, XTB research director.
The stock market markets of Hong Kong and Shanghai closed above Tuesday, and the main stock market indices of Wall Street progressed in the Midi Trade.
Trade Nation analyst David Morrison, noted that investors had largely collapsed from negative news on the economy linked to Trump's prices.
“Many remain convinced that Mr. Trump's trade wars will soon take an end, perhaps based on this point of view on” Taco “, or Trump always chickens,” he said.
The main indexes of Europe also pushed despite the collapse of the Dutch government.
The chief of the Dutchman of the far right, Geert Wilders, withdrew his government from the government in rank on immigration, bringing down a trembling coalition and probably inaugurating the early elections.
The withdrawal opens up a period of political uncertainty in the Netherlands – the fifth economy of the European Union and a major exporter – as far -right parties make gains across the continent.
The Netherlands are part of the euro zone, where official data on Tuesday showed that the inflation of the region has been held in May at its lowest level in eight months, below the two% target of the European Central Bank.
The ECB had already been widely supposed to reduce interest rates in the euro zone this week, pressure on the euro.
The main index of the actions of Euronext Amsterdam initially dropped after the collapse of the government, but ended the day with a small gain.
– Growth demotion –
The emphasis was firmly on the United States and China.
On Wednesday, officials on both sides are fixed for interviews on the sidelines of an organization of economic cooperation and development in Paris.
The OECD Reduced its growth prospects from 2025 on Tuesday for the global economy to 2.9%, against 3.1% expected before.
He also said that the American economy would increase by 1.6%, down compared to a previous estimate of 2.2%.
The organization noted that the “substantial increases” of commercial obstacles, stricter financial conditions, the confidence of business and lower consumers, as well as an uncertainty of increased policy would all have “marked negative effects” if they persist.
“For everyone, including the United States, the best option is that countries sit down and get an agreement,” the OECD Alvaro Pereira’s Chief Economist told AFP.
Tuesday data said that Chinese factory activity has shrunk at its fastest rate since September 2022.
Trump's signature “Big and Beautiful Bill” by Trump, was also developed by tax discounts which should increase up to 3.0 billions of dollars to the debt of the nation at a time of increased concern for the country's finances.
American senators have started what is certain to be a fierce debate on the political package, which partly covers an extension of Trump's tax relief in 2017 thanks to projected budget cuts to eliminate the health care of millions of low -income Americans.
Brut prices have increased on the concerns that Canadian forest fires may have an impact on oil supply.
– Key figures around 1530 GMT –
New York – Dow: up 0.3% to 42,421.02 points
New York – S&P 500: up 0.4% to 5,959.75
New York – Nasdaq Composite: 0.7% to 19,381.36
London – FTSE 100: up 0.2% to 8,787.02 (fence)
Paris – CAC 40: up 0.3% to 7.63.84 (fence)
Frankfurt – Dax: up 0.7% to 24,091.62 (fence)
Tokyo – Nikkei 225: down 0.1% to 37,446.81 (fence)
Hong Kong – Hang Seng index: up 1.5% to 23,512.49 (fence)
Shanghai – Composite: up 0.4% to 3,361.98 (fence)
Euro / dollar: down $ 1,1378 from $ 1,1443 Monday
Book / dollar: down $ 1,3520 from $ 1,3548
Dollar / yen: up 143.86 yen from 142.71 yen
Euro / Book: down to 84.18 pence from 84.46 pence
Brut of the Brent North Sea: up 1.7% to $ 65.73 per barrel
West Texas Intermediate: up 1.8% to $ 63.67 per barrel
BURS-RL / JS
|
