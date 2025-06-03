Politics
Jokowi turned out to be a skin allergy and not an autoimmune like Doctor So called Tifa, this is the cause and how to overcome it
Joko Widodo (Jokowi) again became a warm conversation after Doctor Tifa, who often commented on the false diploma alleged Jokowi, commented Jokowi's face which was similar on the autoimmune condition. On several occasions, Jokowi's face has indeed been seen filled with red and black spots.
“Mr. Jokowi is like an autoimmune? The face and the neck are suddenly full of melasma or black spots. And suddenly, alopecia is also heavy, a sudden hair loss on the forehead, the crown, behind the head,” wrote Doctor Tifa in his tweet on Twitter, quoted on Sunday (1/6/2025).
“Autoimmune or hypercortisolism? Personal doctors must prescribe antidepressants, Deh. Poor, the burden of lying 10 years, is not imagined,” continued Doctor Tifa in his tweet.
Doctor TIFA's tweet suddenly sparked various reactions from Internet users. Some suspect that Jokowi experiences autoimmune, there are also those who question the argument of Doctor Tifa which is only limited to the photo.
Seeing the number of discussions on the tweet of Doctor Tifa on the alleged Jokowi autoimmune, Jokowi finally gave an explanation. Jokowi's state of the face which has known redness was said because Jokowi felt allergies.
The allergy made Jokowi finally unable to attend the Pancasila ceremony held on Tuesday June 3, 2025 in Jakarta.
So what causes allergies and how to overcome them?
Allergy is a condition when the excessive body immune system an allergen that is in fact not dangerous. Allergens that trigger allergies in each person can be different. Likewise with the allergic reactions caused.
Allergic reactions to the body of a person may appear in a different gravity. Starting from light to dangerous and threatening lives. Serious allergies can lead to death.
All kinds of allergens
- Dust
- Animal hair
- Moth
- Pollen
- Dust
- Chemicals, a person can be allergic to chemicals in soap, shampoo and cosmetics.
- Foods, certain foods such as milk, eggs, nuts and seafood can trigger allergies.
- Medicines, certain types of drugs can also trigger serious allergies.
Allergic risk factors
Genetic factors
Allergy is a condition that is generally inherited or due to genetic factors. A child who has an allergic parent has greater potential to also feel allergies.
Environmental factors
Exposure to intensive allergens in certain environments can make a person more sensitive to allergies.
Immune system
In case of allergies, a person's state of health or the immune system is very influential on recurrence of allergies.
Because its appearance occurs due to exposure to allergens, the best way to overcome allergies is to avoid allergens. However, if it has already experienced allergies or allergens is difficult to avoid, there are several ways that can be made to overcome them.
1. Antihistamine consumption
Antihistamines are a type of medication consumed to help reduce light allergic symptoms such as itching and sneezing.
2. Epinephrine injections (Epipen)
Under serious or very severe allergic conditions, epipen injections are necessary. Epipen injections can be what saves the lives of allergic people.
3. Immunotherapy (desensitization)
This is a procedure that can be carried out with the management of a doctor, in order to make a immune system more immune to exposure to allergens.
4.
The allergic conditions of each person can be different, because generally immunology specialists prescribe various other types of drugs if necessary.
(H-3)
Sources
2/ https://mediaindonesia.com/humaniora/779217/jokowi-ternyata-alergi-kulit-bukan-autoimun-seperti-yang-disebut-dokter-tifa-ini-penyebab-dan-cara-mengatasinya
