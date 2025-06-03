Schwarzenegger tells the Environmentalists dismayed by Trump to “stop whining”





Vienne – Arnold Schwarzenegger has a message for environmentalists who desperate as President Donald Trump's administration approaches: Stop whining and put yourself at work.

The new US administration has taken an ax to environmental ambitions from the Biden era, has retreated historic regulations, the financing of the climate project withdrawn and rather strengthened support for the production of oil and gas in the name of an American energy dominance program.

Schwarzenegger, the former Republican governor of California, has devoted time to environmental causes since its political release in 2011.

He said on Tuesday that he continued to hear environmentalists and politics experts who recently ask, what is the point of fighting for a clean environment when the United States government says that climate change is a hoax and that coal and oil are the future?

Schwarzenegger told the Austrian World Summit in Vienna, an event he helps to organize, which he responds: stop whining and getting to work.

He highlighted examples of local and regional governments and companies taking measures, including his own administration in California, and argued that 70% of pollution is reduced to the local or state.

Be the mayor who makes the buses electric; Be the CEO which ends the dependence on fossil fuels; Be the school that puts (in place) solar roofs, “he said.

You cannot just sit down and apologize because a guy in a very beautiful white house on Pennsylvania avenue does not agree with you, he said, adding that attacking the president is not my style and that he does not criticize any president outside the United States

I know that people are sick and tired of groans and complaints and unhappiness and sadness, said Schwarzenegger. The only way we gain the heart and mind of the people is to show them an action that improves their lives.

