



The second train Vande Bharat Express heads to Katra-Srinagar, on the outskirts of Jammu, January 25, 2025. Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will postpone the first Vande Bharat train service in Kashmir on June 6, announced Tuesday, June 3, 2025). While earlier, the plan was to inaugurate the Udhampur – Srinagar – Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, on April 19, the program was postponed due to unsuitable weather conditions. Pahalgam's attack on April 22 led to a new postponement of the inauguration. Before the terrorist attack, Mr. Modi had to go to Srinagar for the inauguration. Now he will denounce the train from Katra on the side of Jammu, officials said. The train trip from Vande Bharat de Katra to Srinagar will reduce travel time at three o'clock. Currently, the road route takes at least six to seven o'clock, they have indicated officials of the railways. Currently, railway services are operational between Barammulla – Srinagar in Sanggaldan in the Kashmir valley. Now that Sanggaldan has been connected to Katra to Jammu by Rail, trains can run between the whole section, officials said. Mr. Modi is likely to report two trains from Vande Bharat, one from Katra to Srinagar and the other of Srinagar's races in Katra. Read also | Railways unveils Vande Bharat, specially designed for J & K winters, for the Katra-Srinagar road The version of Vande Bharat cashmere is equipped with specific climate adaptations to provide heating systems in advance to temperatures below zero, windows of the front research integrated with heating elements for defrosting and to ensure clear visibility during harsh winters. While the ambitious project to connect the cashmere by train started in 1997, it was ordered in bits and parties and was faced with several delays due to geographic challenges posed by the field. In 2009, the Qazigund – Baramulla section in Kashmir was rendered, after which in 2013, the 18 km Banihal – Qazigund section – and in 2014 – the Udhampur – 24 km section was launched. In 2023, the section between Banihal and Sangaldan began and now connectivity between Sanggaldan and Katra, which is the most difficult of all sections was completed. The Vande Bharat train will serve through the Chenab bridge located 359 meters above the average sea level. At an estimated cost of more than 40,000 crores, TheusbrlProject involved having the traces of ballast less on bridges and tunnels, covering deep gorges, with 90% of the route crossed more than 943 bridges and 36 main tunnels, including the longest rail tunnel of Indians, T-50 stretch more than 12.7 km. On the Katra – Banihal section, the train will also cross another marvel of engineering, the Anji Khad bridge, which is the first bridge with holes. Supported by 96 cables, the 725-meter-long bridge is 331 meters above the average sea level.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/jammu-and-kashmir/pm-modi-will-inaugurate-vande-bharat-train-service-from-katra-to-srinagar-on-june-6/article69653430.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos