Politics
The peace of Russia-Ukraine speaks of progress despite heavy drone attacks on both parties
Russia and Ukraine accepted an exchange of prisoners during the peace talks on Monday, despite the two parties that launched serious drone attacks against each other during the weekend.
Meeting for less than an hour, the two parties also agreed to return the dead war and prepare the ground for new talks, reported Reuters.
During the meeting, Ukraine also presented a list of Ukrainian children who would have kidnapped by the Russians.
The Russian team called on the propaganda of charges, according to in Axios.
Stop throwing crazy numbers. We will return all those who are at the Russian Federation, said the head of the Russian delegation about removal statements. There is no removal. Russian soldiers do not. They only saved them because their life was in danger.
The host of the talks, the president of the turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, celebrated the progress made in the negotiations by inviting Russian president Vladimir Putin and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet face to face in Ankara or Istanbul, said Newsweek.
Erdogan also invited US President Donald Trump to participate in direct talks.
“My biggest wish is to bring together Putin and Zelenskyy in Istanbul or Ankara and even add Trump,” the Turkish president told The Press on Monday, according to Newsweek.
Despite the agreement on an exchange of prisoners, progress in a real peace agreement remains elusive.
Members of the Ukrainian delegation said Russia had provided a memo for peace negotiation requests, but no details have been provided, reported AP.
Axios characterized Russian requests as usual.
To judge by previous declarations from Russia, the requirements Including a written guarantee that NATO will not extend more towards the East, the degelation of Russian assets, the lifting of certain sanctions, a guarantee of Ukrainian neutrality in the future and protections for the Russians in Ukraine.
Whatever the result, talks are a positive sign after a violent weekend, when the two parties inflicted serious losses in a series of drone attacks, which some feared to sabotage the chances of peace.
Russia has led what would be the largest drone attack in war, involving more than 400 vehicles, as well as missile strikes, according to at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
Ukrainian forces were particularly unable to reduce the three ballistic missiles that Russia launched overnight, ISW said. Ukrainian forces had trouble intercepting ballistic missiles due to the limited supply of patriotic air defense systems and interceptors made in the United States.
The attacks killed 12 Ukrainian soldiers and injured 60, requiring the resignation of the commander of the land forces of Ukraine.
But Russia was surprised by Ukraine during a daring raid that would have destroyed 41 Russian strategic bombers on tracks at the most deep inside the country.
[S]Oulcers have confirmed that Ukrainian drone operators had struck 41 Russian strategic planes, including long-range radar detection planes A-50 and Tu-95 and TU-22M3 fixed wing aircraft that Russia uses to detect Ukrainian air defenses and launch cruise against Ukraine, said ISW. The SBU said that the operation has inflicted about $ 7 billion in Russia.
It is estimated that 25% to 40% of Russia's total strategic strategic bombers were destroyed during the attack.
Zelenskyy called The raid an absolutely brilliant result, which could have thwarted the Russian delegation.
Others have called This is the moment of Russia Pearl Harbor.
In fact, it can be more damaging than Pearl Harbor, where ships and loss of planes have been replaced relatively quickly.
Due to the long deadlines involved in the construction of strategic bombers, the replacement will take a question of years, even decades for Russia.
The fact that the meeting took place despite yesterday's incident is an important success in itself, said Erdogan in a television speech, according to the AP.
The delegation of Ukraines, he expects to meet on June 20 for more conferences after having considered the Russian note note, said Newsweek.
