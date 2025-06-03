Politics
The UGM rejects third-party interventions during the Jokowi diploma session: non-heaven
1,599
Sleman, Kabarterdan.com – The Civil Code of the diploma of former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was again held at the district court of Sleman (PN), Tuesday 3/6/2025).
This trial was to hear the applicant's trial and the intervention.
During the trial, representatives of the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM) were represented by the lawyer for Arisyezo to objections to the intervention of a trial of a third party by MM Taufiq.
Arissanto said the trial brought by Mr. Taufiq was not in harmony with the previous trial submitted to the District Court of Surakarta by the person concerned.
This intervention is not the same as that of Solo, when it is solo about false diplomas, this request opens the data from the diploma, it cannot be considered as the same interests, said Ariyanto when questioned by journalists.
He said that Mr. Taufiq could not contest the same idea as the applicant at the Sleman district court by Komardin. Therefore, he refused the intervention carried out.
He also transmitted the difference in the context of the trial according to him in accordance with procedural law.
Asked about the results of the court's decision in the future, his party gave the jury.
Meanwhile, the lawyer for the Jokowi supervisor, Kasmojo Zahru Arqam, said that the intervention led by M Taufiq had no emergency.
Because M Taufiq had previously brought a trial before the district court of Surakarta with a different trial context.
The intervention made on the trial before the district court of Sleman, he said, would cause confusion and the legal controversy in the case.
Well, if you argue that you have the same dispute object, there is automatically the duplication of the competition (Surakarta district court) and here (PN Sleman), he said.
He also said that the condition could be a potential disparity in the sentence or the application of the same sanction in similar cases.
Sleman district court plaintiff Komardin said that he had received intervention assistance in order to recover the necessary evidence for the court.
For the interventions carried out by M taufiq, the same interests to ask UGM evidence of the Jokowi diploma documents.
He said he wanted the case to be quickly completed with the opening of the desired documents by UGM.
What is our goal so that this case is finished quickly. We do not accuse Jokowi of being a false diploma or how, we want this fast to be proven or not, he said.
He did not wonder if the trial was rejected by the jury.
In accordance with Komardin, the lawyer for Mr. Taufiq Andhika Dian Prasetyo said that his party was not wondering if the action in action was carried out at the Sleman district court had been rejected.
He also did not question the rejection of an intervention by a certain number of lawyers from the UGM.
There is a rejection yes, it is natural, we enter as interveners, we support as a wish one of our parties (the applicant) before the panel of judges, he said.
He said that the trial equipment submitted by his party was different from that of the solo district court. Even so, he made sure to have the same interests as the applicant.
Because this is linked, in particular in the events of the trial, we help each other in this trial, he concluded.
On this occasion, the president of the Jury of the Cahyono judges again postponed the hearing and will continue on June 10, 2025 with the agenda of the provisional decision. (Hadid Husaini)
|
Sources
2/ https://kabarterdepan.com/ugm-tolak-intervensi-pihak-ketiga-di-sidang-ijazah-jokowi-gugatan-tak-selaras/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Deputy Director Race fills the unnoved wardrobe of Starmer
- A strong earthquake hits the island of Evia, felt in Athens – the Jerusalem Post
- PM Modi announces a set of financial assistance from RS 1,500 crosses for the influenced floods Himachal Pradesh
- Purbaya begins the mandate as Minister of Finance with apologies on comments
- Highlights of Heren Singles round of 32 competition on 2025 WTT Champions Macao-Xinhua
- Prostate cancer patients enjoy life in remission for 14 years
- XI calls to defend multilateralism
- The Chamber Committee comes out of Epstein 'Birthday Book' and other documents from its succession – NBC4 Washington
- Erdogan highlights the steel dome system as a key to the security of the Trkiyes border
- Field Hockey Rankings (8 September)
- The rebalancing of India China, Russia links in the middle of the American pricing friction DW 09/09/2025
- 3.3 The earthquake, the strikes near the Perblemum, shakes Wadi al -Dhaba