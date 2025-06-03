The UGM rejects third-party interventions during the Jokowi diploma session: non-heaven

1,599

Sleman, Kabarterdan.com – The Civil Code of the diploma of former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was again held at the district court of Sleman (PN), Tuesday 3/6/2025).

This trial was to hear the applicant's trial and the intervention.

During the trial, representatives of the University of Gadjah Mada (UGM) were represented by the lawyer for Arisyezo to objections to the intervention of a trial of a third party by MM Taufiq.

Arissanto said the trial brought by Mr. Taufiq was not in harmony with the previous trial submitted to the District Court of Surakarta by the person concerned.

This intervention is not the same as that of Solo, when it is solo about false diplomas, this request opens the data from the diploma, it cannot be considered as the same interests, said Ariyanto when questioned by journalists.

He said that Mr. Taufiq could not contest the same idea as the applicant at the Sleman district court by Komardin. Therefore, he refused the intervention carried out.

He also transmitted the difference in the context of the trial according to him in accordance with procedural law.

Asked about the results of the court's decision in the future, his party gave the jury.

Meanwhile, the lawyer for the Jokowi supervisor, Kasmojo Zahru Arqam, said that the intervention led by M Taufiq had no emergency.

Because M Taufiq had previously brought a trial before the district court of Surakarta with a different trial context.

The intervention made on the trial before the district court of Sleman, he said, would cause confusion and the legal controversy in the case.

Well, if you argue that you have the same dispute object, there is automatically the duplication of the competition (Surakarta district court) and here (PN Sleman), he said.

He also said that the condition could be a potential disparity in the sentence or the application of the same sanction in similar cases.

Sleman district court plaintiff Komardin said that he had received intervention assistance in order to recover the necessary evidence for the court.

For the interventions carried out by M taufiq, the same interests to ask UGM evidence of the Jokowi diploma documents.

He said he wanted the case to be quickly completed with the opening of the desired documents by UGM.

What is our goal so that this case is finished quickly. We do not accuse Jokowi of being a false diploma or how, we want this fast to be proven or not, he said.

He did not wonder if the trial was rejected by the jury.

In accordance with Komardin, the lawyer for Mr. Taufiq Andhika Dian Prasetyo said that his party was not wondering if the action in action was carried out at the Sleman district court had been rejected.

He also did not question the rejection of an intervention by a certain number of lawyers from the UGM.

There is a rejection yes, it is natural, we enter as interveners, we support as a wish one of our parties (the applicant) before the panel of judges, he said.

He said that the trial equipment submitted by his party was different from that of the solo district court. Even so, he made sure to have the same interests as the applicant.

Because this is linked, in particular in the events of the trial, we help each other in this trial, he concluded.

On this occasion, the president of the Jury of the Cahyono judges again postponed the hearing and will continue on June 10, 2025 with the agenda of the provisional decision. (Hadid Husaini)