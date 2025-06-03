Donald Trump's approval changes in several polls





President Donald Trump's approval notes are on the rise, according to several national surveys.

Why it matters

In recent months, Trump has seen his approval ratings fluctuating when he has continued an aggressive political program, including the introduction of prices, which has led to volatile economic markets, has advanced an immigration plan featuring deportations and reduced thousands of federal jobs.

An increase in surveys shows that the president's base could stabilize when he tries to control political accounts.

If the president’s approval rating continues to increase, it could strengthen the republican dynamics and complicate democratic strategy before the environment.

President Donald Trump speaks to the US Works-Irvin factory at US Steel Corporation on May 30, 2025 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. President Donald Trump speaks to the US Works-Irvin factory at US Steel Corporation on May 30, 2025 in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania. Julia Demaoree Nikhinson / AP What

A number of recent surveys show an increase in Trump's approval rating – although most are the margin of error.

This includes the most recent Actiote survey, carried out between May 1 and 31 in 488 adults, which showed that Trump's approval rating amounts to 46%, while 50% disapprove of.

This is up compared to last month, when 45% approved and 51% disapproved, and has been breaking a trend since January, which saw Trump's approval notes in the survey decrease each month.

The May figures are also significantly better than the average of Trump during the 48 months of its first presidency (41%), better than the average approval of Biden for its full mandate (41%), and the approval rating of the last year of Biden (40%).

The Actiote survey has a margin of error more or less than 4.4 percentage points.

In Tipp Insights's latest survey, carried out between May 28 and 30 in 1,395 adults, Trump's approval rating reached 43%, up a tick against 42% a month ago, while his disapproval dropped to 45% against 47%. The TIPP Insights survey has an error margin of more or less 2.7 percentage points.

Before this survey, Tipp Insights' surveys had mainly shown the president's approval of the President.

The newsweek survey also shows that Trump's approval rating is upward, currently showing that an average of 47% approves Trump's professional performance, while 50% disapprove of. A month ago, in the tracker, the president's approval rating was 44%, while his disapproval rate was firmly in the 1950s.

As some surveys have shown an upward change, there are still others that have shown that Trump approval notes tend to fall.

The latest Atlasintel survey, carried out between May 21 and 27, in 3,469 adults, shows that Trump's approval rating fell to 45%, while 54% disappear.

This is the lowest note in this survey of its second term. In previous Atlasintel surveys, its approval varied between 46%and 50%, while its disapproval varied between 49 and 52%. The survey has a margin of error of more or less 2 percentage points.

Despite this drop, the overall trend in polls is that of basic stability, with the majority of active and TIPP Insights surveys, showing that Trump's notes have not changed much beyond a drop of 1 or 2 points – in the margin of error – or have not changed at all.

This includes the most recent Quantus Insights survey, carried out from May 18 to May 20, which showed a 48% Trump approval rating, while 48% disapproved. This is unchanged from a survey carried out earlier in May, and only a slight change compared to the survey in April which also showed that its approval rating was 48%, while its 50%disapproval rating.

PolldateappraVeDisAPPROVERAVESMUSSENJ 25346Activotemay 1-314650TIPPMAY 28-304345JOHNZ ZOGBYMAY 28-294849YOUGOV / Economistmay 23-264452Morning Consultmay 23-254850-YAGOV / YAHOMAY 22-274154MCLAULFLINLIN INTELMAY 21-214554RMG Researchmay 20-294950

The last CIVIQS survey, carried out on May 17 to May 20 among 1,018 registered voters, increased Trump approval by 1 point and its disapproval lowered by 1 point. The same trend occurred in the latest Yougov / Economist survey, carried out from May 23 to May 26 in 1,660 adults, which put its approval to 44% and its disapproval at 52%.

The latest Yougov / Yahoo survey, led from May 22 to May 27 in 1,560 adults, saw Trump approval decreases 1 point to 41% and its disapproval up from 1 point to 54%.

In the latest survey of Morning Consion, conducted on May 23 to May 25 among the 2,237 registered voters, the Trump approval rating was unchanged at 48% while his disapproval increased by 1 point to 51%. And in the latest RMG Research / Napolitan News survey, carried out from May 20 to May 29, among 3,000 registered voters, Trump's approval increased from 1 to 49%, while his disapproval was 50%unchanged.

In the latest John Zogby Strategies survey, led between May 28 and 29, among 1,000 probable voters, showed that Trump's approval rating was unchanged compared to last month at 58%, while his disapproval was down from a point to 49%.

How Trump's approval rating compared to the first trimester

The Realclearpolitics tracker shows that on June 3, 2017, Trump's approval rating was 40%, while his disapproval rating was 54%. This gave him a clear approval note of -14 points. Trump is more popular now than at the same time during his first visit to the oval office.

How Trump's approval rating compared to Biden

The approval rating of 47% of Trump is lower than that of former president Joe Biden at the same time of his presidency. On June 3, 2021, Biden was 53%, with a 42%disapproval rating, according to Realclearpolitics.

While Trump began his second term with his highest approval note, according to Gallup's first survey on Trump's second term, carried out between January 21 and 27, he was even less popular than any president since 1953 at the start of a mandate and the only one starting with an approval note below 50%. Gallup said Biden started his first mandate with a 57%approval rating.

According to compiled data from Gallup by the draft American presidency, Trump ranks well below other modern presidents after 100 days, dating from President Dwight Eisenhower, who had a 73%approval rating.

Other higher approval ratings at 100 days include John F. Kennedy, 83%; Richard Nixon, 62%; Jimmy Carter, 63%; Ronald Reagan, 68%; George HW Bush, 56%; Bill Clinton, 55%; George W. Bush, 62%; And Barack Obama, 65%.

What happens next

Trump's approval rating should continue to fluctuate in the coming weeks, because key negotiations take place surrounds the Russian-Ukraine war, the tariff situation is evolving and its administration continues to fight before the courts on a certain number of movements which it has made since the withdrawal.

