Politics
“It must be”: the Westfield program needs millions of public money
Under the overview: in our latest interview with the Podcast, the housing specialist Fiona Fletcher-Smith, now president of the governors of the Whitgift Foundation, discusses the crisis of housing, the closure of the old Palace school, which will take another bailout for developers of developers before starting the development scheme again
The recently appointed president of the Court of Governors of the Whitgift Foundation, the largest landowners of Croydon and the free owners of the slowly deteriorated shopping center in the city center, said that it was inevitable that the 1.4 billion program promised by Westfield developers would need public funding to go ahead.
Fiona Fletcher-Smith is the latest interviewed with our Strand Podcast, under the overflight. In addition to volunteering to preside over the Court of Governors of the Whitgift Under-Fire Foundation, which was founded more than 400 years ago, but must face the 21st century global financial pressures, the Irishman is also the director general of L & Q, one of the largest housing associations in the country.
It is therefore particularly well placed to provide information on the current Croydon housing crisis, as well as the way in which what was initially presented as a vast new shopping center to regenerate the city center of Croydon has now transformed into a “master plan” of detail offering approximately 3000 apartments around the place where the center of Whitgift is located today.
Fletcher -Smith worked at the Town Hall as assistant to Boris Johnson when he was mayor of London when Westfield's proposals for downtown Croydon were unveiled for the first time in 2012. She was therefore able to follow her progress – or her absence – from the start.
In his interview under the overflight, Fletcher-Smith was invited to know how what was originally a billion billion pounds had somehow transformed into a public-private partnership, and where public money would come from.
“The first thing I would say, and I base this on a lot of experience around things like the development of Vauxhall Nine Elms, the elephants and the redevelopment of the castle, and many of my time at the Town Hall, each major development is a partnership between the public and the private sector in one way or another. It must be.
“And I must say that I am so impressed by the belod's growth strategy. We saw the mayor Perry announce that a few weeks ago, and it's really great.
“He directs and defends this personally, which is great to see, because this partnership really counts. And it is a partnership in terms of local authorities establishing very clear parameters around planning, but there are also things in this.
“So, if I ask that the local authorities are considering social and affordable housing as part of their planning policy, which [means] subsidized accommodation. »»
After a career in the public housing sector, now with L & Q, Fletcher-Smith has a close understanding of what it costs to deliver new houses. “So, for local social housing, if we say that it costs half a medium million [pounds] To build a house of social rent, which is a land, construction costs, everything else, the grant you obtain from GLA or houses in England, the government, the Greater London Authority, which you get the subsidy, it will generally cover around 100,000 to 150,000.
“So there is always public money in one way or another.
“If you look at Vauxhall Nine Elms, the extension of the Northern line which made the redevelopment of the Battersea power plant occurs, was, once again, it was a public-private partnership with part of the increase in taxation paid locally in the commercial prices used to finance part of this work to build the North Line.
“So, the idea that everything is purely purely public or purely private is a kind of old -fashioned idea. These must always be made together.
“And what is brilliant in the way in which the belt's advice leads to the minute is that they see us in the foundation in close collaboration with Urw [Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield] As a catalyst for what we are all, as a local resident, we all wait patiently.
“We see our role as a protective partner was a key part of what the foundation does.”
And in the interview, Fletcher-Smith underlined how the Whitgift Foundation depends on its income from its real estate portfolio to continue to finance its charitable work, with its care homes and scholarships for children who frequent its three (soon two large-scale independent schools.
“What we would like is a form of partnership with Urw which allows us to continue to finance the scholarships to continue to examine what we do for the care for the elderly in Croydon. We cannot do it if we simply put all our assets.
“But the only thing I can assure you is that we will be pragmatic and, hopefully, innovative in the way we work with advice and URW to get there.
“You know, I was shopping in a north Friday afternoon and, you know, you can feel it. It happens. Something will happen there.
“Something happens there and there is this feeling that it's real this time.”
It is in our previous Podcast Under the Flyover that the CEO of the Whitgift Foundation, Roisha Hughes, confirmed that the only way in which any development in the city center will produce is with a bailout of several million pounds for the private program, with housing subsidies granted by the mayor of London and the central government.
Find out more: Superdry Close is the last nail in the coffin of Whitgift centers
Find out more: The Perrys Council approves the program of 3,000 apartments in the city center
Find out more: The Westfield boss says that the Croydon program could take 15 more years
Our 2014 warning: Advice in a hole, and yet they continue to dig
