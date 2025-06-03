SPLASHY JOKOWI Skin Pain, Doctor TIFA: Autoimmune or hypercortisolism?





Gelora.co – President Joko Widodo returned to the audience of the public, this time not because of political problems, but because of physical changes considered striking due to the skin pain of Jokowi. Doctor Tifauzia Tyassuma, or known as Doctor Tifa, expressed his concern linked to the state of the face of Jokowi who, according to him, has shown symptoms of serious illness. In a download on his personal account on social networks, Doctor Tifa wrote observations on Jokowi's facial changes when he appeared in the media some time ago. “Mr. Jokowi is like an autoimmune? The face and the neck are suddenly full of melasma or black spots. And suddenly, alopecia is heavy, hair loss suddenly on the forehead, the crown, behind the head,” wrote Doctor Tifa on Twitter. This statement emerged after Jokowi seemed to respond with casualness concerning the issue of false diplomas that have returned to go out. For Doctor TIFA, the spotlights not only concern the content of Jokowi's response, but in the physical condition of the president who is considered to change spectacularly. Autoimmune and hypercortisolism, two serious diseases mentioned In advanced downloads, Doctor TIFA also associated these conditions with the possibility of other diseases that were also serious. “Autoimmune or hypercortisolism? Personal doctors must prescribe antidepressants, Deh. Poor, the burden of 10 years, is not imagined,” he continued. Autoimmune disease itself is a medical condition when the immune system attacks healthy cells in the body. Common symptoms include rashes, hair loss, fatigue, joint pain, recurring fever. Meanwhile, hypercortisolism or Cushing syndrome occurs because hormonal cortisol levels are too high. This condition can be caused by the use of long -term corticosteroid drugs or anomalies in the adrenal glands or pituitary gland.

