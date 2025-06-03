Musk calls Trump's tax bill a disgusting abomination '





Elon Musk struck the bill on the tax and expenses of President Donald Trump, saying that he “does not support” legislation and describing it as a “disgusting abomination”.

The bill – which includes fiscal reductions of several billion dollars and more defense expenses while allowing the United States government to borrow more money – was adopted by the House of Representatives in May.

“Shame on those who voted for this,” said Musk in an article on X Tuesday.

The technological billionaire left the administration suddenly last week after 129 days to reduce costs with his team, known as Doge.

The comments mark his first public disagreement with Trump since who left the government, after having already called the “disappointing” plan.

The time of the technological billionaire of South African origin in the Trump administration ended on May 31, although Trump said that “he will always be with us, helping all the way”.

In its current form, the bill – which Trump calls the “Big Beautiful Bill” – has been estimated that it increases the budget deficit – the difference between what the government spends and the income it receives – by around 600 billion dollars (444 billion) during the next year.

In a series of messages on X on Tuesday, Musk said that the scandalous and pork -filled expenditure bill would considerably increase the already gigantic budget deficit to 2.5 billions of dollars (!!!) and Burden America [sic] Citizens with an unbearable debt in an overwhelming way. “”

In American policy, the “pork” refers to expenditure measures that legislators bring to legislation for the very much of their constituencies.

Asked about Musk's comments shortly after the first post, the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, said that “the president already knows where Elon Musk was standing on this bill”.

“It's a big and beautiful bill,” she added. “And he sticks.”

The legislation also undertakes to extend the tax reductions which will soon be adopted during the first Trump administration in 2017, as well as an influx of funds for defense expenses and to finance mass deportations of the administration of undocumented immigrants.

In addition, it proposes to raise the limit of the amount of money that the government can borrow, known as the debt ceiling, at 4 TN.

Musk's comments reflect wider tensions among the Republicans on the plan, which faced a strong opposition of different wings of the party as it was making its way through the house. The Senate has now taken over it and the divisions are already emerging in the room controlled by the Republican.

Senator Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican in recent days, said that he would not support the bill if he included the arrangement to increase the debt ceiling.

“Gop [the Republican Party] will relax the debt once they vote for this, “he told CBS News, the American partner of the BBC this weekend.

Trump responded to Sen Paul with a series of angry publications on social networks, accusing him of “very little understanding of the bill” and to say that “the people of Kentucky cannot bear it”.

“His ideas are actually crazy,” wrote Trump.

Republican legislators have pushed back comments from Musk, the head of the majority of the Senate, John Thune, told journalists that the party plans to “proceed at the speed in advance” despite “a difference in opinion”.

“We have a program on which everyone campaigned, especially the president,” he said.

Chamber Mike Johnson – a republican who was recognized for inaugurating legislation in the House – told Capitol journalists that “my friend Elon is terribly wrong”.

“This is a very important first departure. Elon lacks it,” said Johnson.

Johnson said he had a 20 -minute phone call on Musk on Musry on Monday, adding that the record of the bill outside the tax credits could “have an effect” on Tesla, the Musk electric vehicle company.

“I deplore this,” said Johnson, expressing the surprise that Musk criticized the bill despite their call. “I deeply regret that he made this mistake.

Some Democrats, on the other hand, praised the comments of musks despite their previous criticisms towards him and the work of Doge.

“Even Elon Musk, who was part of the whole process, and is one of Trump's friends, said the bill was bad,” said Senate’s minority chief Chuck Schumer. “We can imagine how bad this bill is.”

Trump and the Republicans at the Congress set a deadline of July 4 to have the bill adopted and signed.

Musk's publications on the platform suggest a gap with Trump, which he supported in the November elections of last year with donations of more than $ 250 million.

To make peace with expenses, Trump also asks Congress to adopt a plan that would reduce current expenses of $ 9 billion and which would be based on Doge's work.

