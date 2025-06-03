



The White House said President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to speak by phone this week after President Trump accused China of raping an agreement to cancel prices and commercial restrictions. The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, said on Sunday that he provided that the two leaders communicate in order to descend the growing tensions resulting from the current trade war between the two economic powers. In case you have missed it | The United States and China are retreating heaven prices, accept a 90-day break Currently, the United States is looking to obtain agreements with various foreign trade partners, including China. The White House remains confident to conclude these agreements, recalling the nations imminent deadlines through letters from the US trade representative. The white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the administration considers that progress is underway and that announcements should be expected soon. “In the direction of President Trump, the administration moves aggressively to critical supply chains on the ground, including the production of magnets in the United States,” Leavitt said in a statement. “… At the same time, the administration actively monitored the compliance of China to the Geneva trade agreement, and President Trump will speak directly with President XI very soon.” Last month | The United States and China to discuss prices in Switzerland in the midst of trade tensions While the concrete agreements have not yet been announced, discussions are growing with countries like India and the United Kingdom, in parallel with an agreement with China which has reduced certain reprisals imposed in response to President Trump's previous prices. The planned conversation between Trump and Xi presidents comes to a crucial point for their commercial relationship, the degenerating tensions on the Chinese side. China has accused the United States of having undermined its previous agreement, notably criticizing American actions concerning shipping export controls and the revocation of Chinese student visas. The White House maintains that the United States is in compliance. “President Trump and President XI have shared a respectful relationship over the years,” Leavitt told Scripps News, the White House correspondent Haley Bull. “And once again, I should not be ahead of the president during this call, but as always, afterwards, you will hear the president directly or of myself or someone else here in the White House.” Related story | Another court of appeal takes a decision that blocked Trump's prices The call to come is important because it will represent the first communication of leader to leader between Trump and Xi during this administration. Trump, on the other hand, defended his foreign trade policy. “If other countries are allowed to use prices against us, and we are not allowed to counter them, quickly and agally, with prices against them, our country has not, even a small chance, of economic survival,” the president wrote on his social platform Truth. This story was initially reported by a journalist and was converted to this platform with the help of the AI. Our editorial team checks all reports on all equity and precision platforms.

