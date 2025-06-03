President Donald Trump is “open” to meet his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in Turkey, the White House said, after the two parties failed on Monday to progress towards an elusive ceasefire. Trump “ opened '' to meet leaders from Ukraine, Russia, to push the ceasefire

The delegations on both sides, however, agreed with another exchange of large -scale prisoners at their meeting in Istanbul, which also organized their first round of talks opposite.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan proposed that Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump meet for a third round later this month in Istanbul or Ankara.

Putin has so far refused such a meeting. But Zelensky said he was ready, stressing that key problems can only be resolved in terms of managers.

Trump, who wants a quick end to the three-year war, “is open to that if there are any, but he wants these two leaders and the two parties to come to the table together,” White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Washington.

Zelensky said that “we really expect Trump to take strong measures” and urged the American chief to harden the sanctions against Russia to “push” him to accept a full cease-fire.

At the meeting on Monday, Ukraine said that Moscow rejected his call to an unconditional ceasefire. Rather, he offered a partial truce of two to three days in certain areas of the front line.

Russia will only accept a complete ceasefire if the Ukrainian troops are completely retreating from four regions, Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson according to its negotiation conditions reported by the Russian state media. Russia currently only partially controls these regions.

Moscow also demanded the kyiv ban joining NATO, limiting the military of Ukraine and ending Western military support.

The best negotiators on both sides have confirmed that their latest discussions have given an agreement to exchange all the seriously injured soldiers as well as all the fighters captured under the age of 25.

Russia’s main negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said that it would imply “at least 1,000” on each side at the top of the 1,000 for 1,000 Pow Exchange agreed at talks last month.

The two parties also agreed to hand over the bodies of 6,000 soldiers killed, said Ukraine after talks.

“The Russian party continued to reject the motion of an unconditional ceasefire,” said Ukraine Foreign Deputy Minister Sergiy Kyslysya, to journalists after talks.

Russia said it had offered a limited break in the fighting.

“We proposed a specific ceasefire for two to three days in certain areas of the front line,” said the first Vladimir Medinsky negotiator, adding that this was necessary to collect the bodies of soldiers who died on the battlefield.

Kyiv said that she would study a document that the Russian team has given its negotiators describing its peace requests and a complete ceasefire.

Zelensky said that after the talks in Istanbul concluded that every agreement should not “reward” Putin.

“The key to lasting peace is clear, the attacker must not receive a war award,” Zelensky told a press conference in Vilnius alongside several NATO leaders.

The Ukrainian president said that a long-term peace agreement can only occur once the fighting has stopped and have called for an immediate and unconditional cease-fire to cover the fight in the air, the sea and the land.

The Ukrainian Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov, who led the delegation of his country, called for a next meeting before the end of June. He also said that a Putin-Zelensky summit should be discussed.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that after talks inside a luxury hotel on the banks of the Bosphorus, they were detained “in a constructive atmosphere”.

“The parties built on the points they agreed at the first meeting,” said Fidan on X.

“During the meeting, the parties decided to continue the preparations for a possible meeting at the leader level,” he said.

Tens of thousands have been killed since Russia has invaded, with east and southern Ukraine expanses and millions of people forced to flee their homes in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War.

In the front line city of Dobroplyya in eastern Ukraine, Volodymyr, 53, told AFP that he had no hope for the end of the conflict.

“We thought everything would stop. And now there is nothing to wait. We don't have with us, nothing. We were almost killed by drones,” he said.

After months of setbacks for the soldiers of kyiv, Ukraine said that it had led a daring attack on Sunday, passing from the smuggling of drones in Russia, then shooting them on bases, damaging around 40 strategic Russian bombers worth $ 7 billion in a major special operation.

