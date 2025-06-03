IPL 2025 final tickets: How to book tickets for the RCB VS PBKS final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad | Cricket news





The countdown of the IPL 2025 final began, and with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) which would face the kings of Punjab (PBKS) during a historic confrontation on June 3, the fans rush to secure their seats at the Narendra Modi stadium. If you are looking for Final IPL tickets 2025, Heres your complete and updated guide to book tickets, prices, availability and entry rules. Where to buy IPL 2025 end tickets Official IPL 2025 ticket booking partners are: Bookshyshow One of the most popular platforms for IPL tickets. Limited availability remains for the final. Visit BookMyshow IPL 2025 page and search for Final Ahmedabad to check the live inventory. District by Zomato (Official Partner of IPL) The IPL dedicated IPL Platform Zomatos manages exclusive ticket sales for premium areas and fan experiences. Visit District.zomato.com to book. Boxium of the Narendra Modi Stadium stadium Offline tickets may be available in small lots at the stadium ticket office on match day (June 3). Availability is extremely limited and the queues start from 5 a.m. IPL List of Narendra Modi Stadium ticket prices Here is the expected IPL 2025 final price range: Stand / area (INR) General stands (upper levels) 1,000 2,500 Lower level seat parts 3,000 6,000 Corporate boxes 8,000 12,000 VIP Hospitality / Platinum Pavilion 15,000 25,000+ Tip: prices can dynamically increase on platforms such as bookshyshow, depending on demand. How to book IPL 2025 final online posts step by step Go to bookmyshow or district.zomato.com

Look for IPL 2025 Final or RCB VS PBKS Final Ahmedabad

Select your stand or area depending on the budget and availability

Choose the number of tickets (maximum 4 per transaction in most areas)

Connect or register with your mobile number or email

Pay safely via UPI, card or wallet

Download your e -boom or receive SMS confirmation Important rules for the entry of the stadium Identifying the valid photo (Aadhaar, Pan or Passport) is compulsory for each ticket ticket

Open entry gates at 4.30 p.m. IST; Fans are advised to reach more than 2 hours

Digital or printed tickets must correspond to the name on your identifier

Items such as electric banks, bags, water bottles and external foods are not allowed inside Beware of False Tickets IPL With high demand, IPL tickets are sold online via unauthorized channels. Buy only on official platforms. Avoid offers on WhatsApp, telegram groups or unaccompanied resale sites. Can you always get IPL final tickets? Since June 3, limited tickets are still available online in higher prices areas. The general stands are mainly sold, but there are still some business and hospitality options. Offline tickets, if published, will be announced by Gujarat Cricket Association or IPL officials via social media.

