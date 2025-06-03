These Americans finished with Trump. So they move abroad





London CNN –

Kevin and Jessica Cellura only had 48 hours in December to make a huge family decision.

The couple, who work as a teacher, should decide if they were to take a job offer to teach in Morocco and leave Asheville, in North Carolina, with their two youngest children.

But Celluras say that their decision was more easily made by the results of the presidential elections a few weeks earlier.

We will move away from chaos, I have the impression that America because we knew it growing up fairly quickly, Jessica Cellura told CNN.

Celluras are part of a growing jostling of Americans who move or make serious efforts to move abroad or to obtain citizenship rights that would allow them to do so.

Tax lawyers and immigration counselors told CNN that they had seen an increase in the requests of the Americans asking for help to sail in the complex network of the directives necessary to move since the electoral victory of Donald Trumps.

Jessica, 40, and Kevin, 52, told CNN that they were not affiliated voters. They voted for Democrat Kamala Harris in the presidential election in recent years, although Kevin voted republican in the 1990s.

Their problems with the second Trump administration go far beyond the usual policy breaks and ferocious disputes.

I have the impression that the government we have is not based in reality. It is based on propaganda, said Kevin Cellura, citing the insurrection of January 6, 2021 in the American Capitol inspired by false and repeated assertions that former President Joe Biden had rigged the previous presidential election.

Trumps Raccentage provided the spark that the couple needed to achieve a long -standing desire to move abroad, said Kevin. They are ready to teach in a school in the capital Morocco Rabat which follows the American model of education. They have one -way plane tickets on August 10.

Official data from the United Kingdom, Ireland and Canada show an increase in the number of Americans who are appropriate to become citizens in recent months.

More than 1,900 asked for a British passport in the first quarter of 2025, the most since the UKS interior office began to hold files in 2004. In Ireland, around 4,700 people residing in the United States asked Irish citizenship based on their ancestry in the same decade.

It is impossible to know the personal stories behind thousands of data points, and the extent to which politics has played a role, if applicable. Very often, people can only ask for citizenship after several years living in a country.

Dina Modi, a work supervisor on immigration to immigration to advice service, a British company providing legal assistance to people hoping to move to the United Kingdom and from the United Kingdom, said its customers are rarely moving on a single reason. It partly attributes the recent rush of Americans looking for British passports to changes in British tax laws and immigration.

According to Modi, a piece of people simply need options. They have no concrete plans to move but want the ability to do it quickly. Other immigration counselors have witnessed the same impetus, telling CNN that some Americans consider double citizenship as a kind of assurance against what they perceive as a deteriorated political landscape at home.

Celluras, however, do not hesitate to leave. I'm not going to be a sitting duck. I will understand our outing strategy, Jessica remembers having thought after the innovative votes were recorded.

Before the accumulation of elections, David Lesperance estimates that he received a maximum of two requests per week from the Americans wishing to move. Now, the head of Lesperance & Associates, a tax and immigration consulting firm, he slips up to five per day.

() People looking for me tend to be the people who feel targets, he said, noting that his customers tend to be rich, with the means to move abroad.

In the days following Trumps, the January executive decree restricting medical care claiming sex for young people, Lesperance said that he had received seven parents' investigations with a trans child. For these families, he said, America represents a political zone of forest fires, and they can feel smoke more than the average white heterosexual male with a Maga hat.

Melvin Warshaw, an international tax lawyer who sometimes works with Lesperance, said that he had also received more requests from information from members of the LGBTQ + community since the elections. Another executive of its customers is those who fear that America quickly approaches an oligarchy or an autocracy.

Basically, the two groups believe that their rights are deprived of if they continue to live in the United States, according to Warshaw.

The actress Rosie Odonnell offers a high -level example. Odonnell, who exchanged public jibes with Trump for almost two decades, decamped in Ireland in January with his non -binary child, and seeks citizenship according to his ancestry.

When it is sure that all citizens have equal rights in America, it is when we consider returning, she explained in a publication of March on Tiktok.

Erik Lindsay did not leave America because of Trump in itself, but he found that he could no longer bear the deep political divisions of the country.

The 50 -year -old screenwriter and novelist said that the coronavirus pandemic had provided the catalyst for his move by Manhattan Beach, California, Italy in 2020 in America, he compared to an ideological civil war in which people died had become politicized.

But the Lindsays wish to move in his place of birth of great-grandparents and where he thus had a claim of citizenship had been percolated since the first election of the prevail in 2016 when he thought that his group of friends fracture himself on politics.

Lindsay never voted for Trump, but he remembers the vitriolic reaction he received after having published a message on his Instagram account shortly after the 2016 elections imploring his anti-Trump friends to stay calm and take the vision of American history. He just became poisonous, he said.

Lindsay recently became an Italian citizen, but just before the rules changed. Italy, like Great Britain, has started to tighten the rules on which can claim passports and visas. In May, Rome promoted a law by removing the road to citizenship through grandparents.

Lindsay was lucky with his timing. Now he can choose to live in Italy, or between Italy and America, at a whim. But life is lighter in Italy.

To have a nuance in a conversation with anyone concerning politics which is an American is impossible, said Lindsay. You can do it here.

